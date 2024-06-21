Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Racing wrap: Trainer Mark Minervini eyes change in city fortunes

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 21 2024 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Minervini-trained Quick Tempo has won $464,810 on the track. Picture Muswellbrook Race Club
Mark Minervini-trained Quick Tempo has won $464,810 on the track. Picture Muswellbrook Race Club

Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini expects Quick Tempo to be in the mix and Dehorned Unicorn to improve second-up at Randwick on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.