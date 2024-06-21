Answers to your questions about nuclear power

Cost, build time, waste storage and legal issues have topped this week's list of Newcastle Herald reader questions about the Coalition's nuclear power vision.
Today we provide short answers to these questions.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said up to seven nuclear power plants would all be funded and owned by the federal government.
A future Coalition government would partner with nuclear companies from aboard on their development and operation.
But he conceded the Coalition's policy had not yet been costed.
CSIRO recently estimated the plants could cost up to $16 billion each to build in Australia.
It said construction costs could eventually fall to $8.6 billion but the first reactor would likely cost double because of the expense of kick-starting the industry.
Mr Dutton said Australia's first nuclear power plant could begin operating in 2035 if small modular reactors are used, or 2037 "if modern larger plants are found to be the best option".
CSIRO's timelines have previously found the first nuclear reactors could not be built until 2040
Before any nuclear power plant could be built, Australia would first need to establish a regulatory system. That process alone could take up to five years.
Also, under the current schedule for the closure of coal-fired power stations, most plants would closed by the time that nuclear comes online.
Australia currently produces a relatively small amount of radioactive waste from the usage of radioisotopes in medicine, research and industry.
Low-level waste in the form of medical equipment, clothing and face masks is stored at around 100 locations despite plans for decades to build centralised facility.
In announcing the Coalition's nuclear plan, Mr Dutton said one standard-sized reactor produces "just a handful of nuclear waste each year".
Opponents of the plan have hotly contested this fact.
Experts have suggested Australian nuclear power station waste would initially be kept on site and eventually moved to wherever Australia decides to store its waste from the Aukus submarine program.
Victoria, NSW and Queensland currently have individual bans on nuclear power that are separate to the Commonwealth Ban.
NSW Premier Chris Minns said he would not remove the state's nuclear ban, although the state opposition said they were open to it. Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan vowed to fight Dutton's proposal, while Opposition Leader John Pesutto said his party had no plans to introduce it.
