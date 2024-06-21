'Outbreak': Three new cases of mpox detected this week, NSW Health says

Three cases of mpox - formerly known as monkeypox - have been detected in NSW this week, health officials say.
NSW Health asked "gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men to be on the lookout for symptoms of mpox".
"In NSW, there were 69 mpox cases between May 2022 and January 2024," a NSW Health statement said.
This included two cases in Hunter New England - one in 2023 and the other in 2022.
This week's cases related to "current mpox outbreaks interstate, bringing the total number of mpox cases identified in NSW to 72".
NSW Health executive director of health protection, Dr Jeremy McAnulty, urged men who have sex with men to be vigilant for symptoms of mpox.
"Please see your GP or visit a sexual health clinic should symptoms develop," Dr McAnulty said.
"Mpox vaccine is recommended for all sexually active men who have sex with men, so get a vaccine if you haven't already been vaccinated.
"It is important to note two doses of vaccine are required, so anyone who has only received one dose should get a second dose at least 28 days after the first."
The mpox vaccine is free and those receiving it do not require a Medicare card.
To find clinics offering the vaccination, visit the NSW Health website.
The World Health Organisation renamed monkeypox as mpox in 2022, citing concerns that the original name of the animal disease could be considered discriminatory and racist.
The disease was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research.
The first human case of mpox was recorded in 1970, in what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Mpox is a disease caused by a virus, usually endemic to a few African countries.
Since May 2022, a global outbreak of more than 97,000 cases has occurred - mainly affecting gay or bisexual men.
Mpox spreads through close person-to-person contact, including sexual contact.
It often starts with small pimple-like skin lesions particularly in areas that are hard to see such as the genitals, anus or buttock.
Some people experience mild fever, headache, fatigue, or swollen lymph nodes and mouth ulcers or rectal pain.
Mpox can spread to others until the lesions resolve.
No vaccine is completely effective in preventing mpox.
People who have any of these symptoms, even if they have had the vaccine and even if mild, should immediately call their GP or sexual health service for an appointment.
The World Health Organisation states that "some people may have one or a few skin lesions and others have hundreds or more".
"These can appear anywhere on the body," it says.
"Some people also have painful swelling of their rectum or pain and difficulty when peeing."
Call the Sexual Health Infolink on 1800 451 624 for vaccine booking support.
Call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 13 14 50 for free help in your language.
