Weston Bears positive they can claw way back in NPL finals race

After playing 14 games last year, Weston sat top of the NPL men's table before falling away to finish fifth and exit in week two of the finals.
With an equally strong side this season, the Bears were expected to again be among the contenders. But after 14 games they sit eighth on 16 points.
Rival coaches regularly sing the Bears' praises for their style of play and attacking threat, but defensive lapses and missed chances up front have hurt them across eight losses and one draw. Still, the Bears are just two wins off fifth-placed Valentine in a mid-table logjam.
Leaders Lambton Jaffas struck late to beat Weston 2-1 last week and this Sunday the Bears face No.2 side Broadmeadow at Magic Park (2.30pm).
Skipper Chris Hurley said the Bears were staying positive about their chances of making a run at the top five.
"We'll swing it around this year and finish strong," Hurley said of the difference to last season.
"There's still eight games to go and we've still got to verse a lot of the teams around us as well.
"The best thing is everyone is staying positive. It's still a tight-knit bunch - the coaching staff, players, everyone has got each other's backs and we're working away.
"We know what we can do and what we're capable of, so it's just making sure we do that week in, week out."
Magic (36 points) beat Weston 3-2 first time around this year and coach Jim Cresnar expected an even tougher clash on Sunday.
"I watched them play against Lambton at Weston, and to be fair, they were the better team," Cresnar said.
"They had their opportunities but didn't take them, then Lambton get a chance and score the winner.
"But they can hurt you if they put their chances away, so I think for us it's a dangerous game."
Also on Sunday at 2.30pm, Charlestown (28) host Edgeworth (23), and Olympic (20) welcome Jaffas (40). On Saturday, Maitland (18) travel to Adamstown (8) (2.30pm), Lakes (3) host New Lambton (8) (4pm) and Valentine (22) welcome Cooks Hill (15) (5pm).
