'They were already a difficult opponent': Magpies prepare for Jets striker

Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton knows the damage Melina Ayres can cause.
The 25-year-old is one of the most lethal sharpshooters in A-League Women and her signing by Charlestown Azzurri is arguably the coup of the NPLW Northern NSW season.
But, while the Magpies have a plan to try to stop the Newcastle Jets striker, they are also aware of the threats around her.
Ayres has scored nine goals in two outings for Azzurri and will be one to watch again as they host Maitland in round 15 at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday (4pm).
The Magpies, with a game in hand against Charlestown, share the competition lead with Newcastle Olympic on 30 points. Azzurri are fourth on 25 points.
"The addition of Melina adds an extra dimension to their game," Hamilton said.
"They were already a really difficult opponent. They're a physically powerful side.
"We've done our research as much as we can over the two games that she's played and we feel like we've got a good plan in place but we definitely won't be just focused on her. They've got more than just Melina in their side to worry about.
"They've got a really strong squad and we'll have to be really good."
Charlestown are coming off an important 6-4 win against sixth-placed New Lambton (13), who will be desperate for victory when they host third-placed Broadmeadow (29) at the same time the Azzurri-Magpies clash plays out.
Azzurri will need to be less leaky against Maitland, who have plenty of goalscoring weapons of their own and a far superior defensive record.
Centre-back and co-captain Tahlia Gossner returns after missing Maitland's 4-1 win over Adamstown (15) last round through sickness.
Magic will be lining up for their third game in seven days after beating Mid Coast 9-0 last weekend then playing the Australian Defence Force women's side in a friendly match at Speers Point on Wednesday.
The busy week comes after three weeks without a game.
"The ADF team is very physically fit; they made us work hard," Magic coach Nima Nikfarjam said.
"I was pretty happy because that gave us a bit of extra conditioning, which we didn't have.
"We also tried something new, so that was a great opportunity for us."
Neither side can afford to lose points. The Eagles are fighting to keep alive their slim finals hopes while Magic want to stay in the premiership conversation.
Olympic play Adamstown at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night (7pm).
Sunday's sole game shapes as the battle for the wooden spoon with Warners Bay travelling to Taree to face off with Mid Coast (4pm). Both have three points.
