Sporting Declaration: To Leigh, or not to Leigh

THERE was a moment in last week's NSW Cup clash between Newcastle and Penrith that neatly encapsulated the dilemma David Armstrong is facing,
The Knights had a scrum feed about 10 metres out from their line, and Armstrong had come in off his wing to take the first pass and what was expected to be a regulation hit-up.
Instead he drifted across from right to left, stepped off his left foot and exploded through a minuscule gap, before outpacing the cover defence and running around to improve his position next to the posts.
It was a try - Armstrong's second for the game, incidentally - that stated in no uncertain terms this bloke is too good to be playing reserve grade.
That much was obvious from the eighth minute of his NRL debut against the Dolphins on April 28 - just seven weeks ago - when he sliced through to score the opening try of the match. The Knights marked the occasion with a backs-to-the-wall win, followed by three more victories, culminating in Armstrong scoring a hat-trick to help beat Gold Coast 28-24.
Four wins, five tries, contract offers from both Newcastle and the Sydney Roosters ... if Armstrong's head was spinning, who could blame him?
But reality struck in the Knights' next outing, a 32-2 loss to Canterbury in which the rookie fullback made a couple of handling errors and missed a tackle to concede a try.
While he was rested because of a quadriceps injury for Newcastle's ensuing match, against Melbourne, I suspect Knights coach Adam O'Brien was ready to pick another young tyro, Fletcher Sharpe, anyway.
Sharpe has since delivered tries in back-to-back narrow losses to the Storm and Penrith and, regardless of how many games he plays before Kalyn Ponga is cleared to return from injury, the Knights see him as a long-term first-grader.
They were also hoping to retain Armstrong, having apparently received emails from his agent that effectively agreed to terms, after protracted negotiations.
Within days of agreeing, however, Armstrong had requested a release to join Leigh Leopards in Super League, who have reportedly tabled a three-year offer.
Some might ask why a 23-year-old, who has just started to make a name for himself in the NRL, would want to walk away from the best competition in the world.
But maybe the young flyer is wary about what he has read between the lines.
It is no revelation to say that if and when Ponga is fit, he will be in the team, most likely in the No.1 jersey.
Even while the captain is sidelined after his foot surgery, Sharpe would appear O'Brien's next option at this point in time.
That could change quickly. But if the status quo was to continue, Armstrong could find himself as Newcastle's third-choice fullback next season. O'Brien sees potential in converting Armstrong into a winger, hence picking him on the flank for two games in a row in NSW Cup.
But any long-term transition surely hinges on him adding some size to his 82-kilogram frame. Marking up against the likes of Dom Young, Xavier Coates and Maika Sivo, all of whom outweigh him by more than 20kg, would seem a big ask, pardon the pun.
But regardless of whether he plays wing or fullback, all the Knights can offer Armstrong is an opportunity. It's up to him to then play well enough to be picked each week.
Leigh, on the other hand, can offer guarantees. Firstly that he'll be playing. Secondly that he'll be their main man, or thereabouts. Not to mention a deal that is presumably more lucrative than Newcastle's.
It may have been mentioned by Leigh during negotiations that another English-based Aussie, Wigan's Bevan French, has been killing it in Super League for the past few years. There would appear no reason why Armstrong couldn't do likewise.
The Knights have given him time to think it over. It's a big decision for a young bloke.
If he does opt out, David Armstrong will at least leave the Novocastrian faithful with some very special memories.
