Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Sporting Declaration: To Leigh, or not to Leigh

By Robert Dillon
June 22 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights flyer David Armstrong. Picture by Marina Neil
Knights flyer David Armstrong. Picture by Marina Neil

THERE was a moment in last week's NSW Cup clash between Newcastle and Penrith that neatly encapsulated the dilemma David Armstrong is facing,

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.