Plans revealed for train station upgrades and extended cycleway link in Newcastle

Two Hunter train stations are in line for improved accessibility, and a 665-metre stretch of cycleway at Islington, which will add to Council investment in the area, will go to public inspection during a visit from NSW Transport Minister Jo Haylen on Saturday, June 22.
Design and investigation work to improve accessibility at Kotara and Cockle Creek stations, as part of the state's push for safe and accessible transport, will consider options to add lifts, stairs, ramps, and footbridges to the sites, among a suite of other potential improvements.
Still, residents shouldn't expect to see the earth move just yet; according to a government statement, planning is expected to take between nine and 12 months, and even then, work will depend on the availability of funding.
Ms Haylen's statement is nevertheless confident in the project and insisted that state transport hubs "should be safe and welcoming places for everyone."
"In 2024, it's not acceptable that a person in a wheelchair, a parent with a pram or a kid with a bike can't easily access a station in NSW," she said. "We committed to upgrading train stations to make them more accessible, safe and secure for the people who need them the most, and that is what we are delivering."
Both Lake Macquarie and Charlestown MPs Greg Piper and Jodie Harrison were broadly supportive of the plan and the state's commitment to public consultation during the design process. The Minns government has earmarked $800 million for its safe and accessible transport program to improve public transport for people with disabilities, seniors, people with prams, bikes or luggage , and others who have mobility support needs.
Meanwhile, Ms Haylen is set to reveal plans for an extended cycleway at Islington, the second stop on her Hunter visit on Saturday, as the proposal goes to public scrutiny.
The state has said the 665-metre stretch will connect existing cycling infrastructure on the Scholey Street rail bridge and Islington Park on Maitland Road and is proposed to use both an on-road separated cycleway and an off-road shared pathway.
"Delivering new ways to travel on a bike or on foot gives people another way to travel safely," Ms Haylen said, adding that the proposal would complement the City of Newcastle's $800,000 upgrade of the intersection of Chinchen and Clyde streets that was completed last year.
Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the link would be an asset for students walking or cycling to school at Islington Public School, adding that the council was keen to hear from residents and those studying at the nearby TAFE about how they were using existing cycleways in the neighbourhood.
"This is a high-traffic area, with many students from Islington Public School and Newcastle TAFE riding far too close to cars and trucks," Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp said.
"This cycleway will not only protect students getting to and from school but also encourage more to get on their bikes or go for a walk."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.