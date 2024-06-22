State government 'absolutely committed' to improving Newcastle stations, cycleways

A state government commitment to improve accessibility at Kotara and Cockle Creek stations in the Hunter may still be at least nine months away from first results, and even then, it is conditioned on the availability of budget funding to complete, but Transport Minister Jo Haylen has nevertheless insisted the government is determined to see it through as part of its safe and accessible transport initiative.
Ms Haylen, who heads the state's transport portfolio, was in Newcastle on Saturday, June 22, to say the state was in the investigation and design stages to add lifts, stairs, ramps, and footbridges, among a suite of other potential improvements to the two Hunter stations.
Planning and investigation are set to take at least nine months and up to a year, and the completion of works will then depend on the availability of funding in a future budget. Ms Haylen said at the weekend, though, that the government was "absolutely committed" to seeing improvements across the state through, starting with Kotara and Cockle Creek.
"This is the first step in the process," the minister said, "These stations have been identified through the matrix that looks at passenger usage and need.
"We know in the Hunter that we have a larger number of people with mobility issues and disabilities, and that is why Cockle Creek and Kotara have been up on that list waiting for upgrades."
The Minns government has earmarked $800 million for its safe and accessible transport program to improve public transport for people with disabilities, seniors, people with prams, bikes, or luggage, and others with mobility support needs.
"This is the usual process, and the government is committed to funding those upgrades. Once those design and consultation processes have occurred," Ms Haylen said. "Transport for NSW is committed to delivering full accessibility upgrades that will ensure that the station works for everybody."
Charlestown and Lake Macquarie MPs Jodie Harrison and Greg Piper have broadly supported the government's plans and jointly described works as a much-needed improvement for commuters.
On a second stop in the city at the weekend, the minister also said that public consultation would begin on a 665-metre cycleway link at Islington to connect the suburb to Mayfield.
The work is expected to be completed by local council with $950,000 in state grant funding, and the project is expected to complement the City of Newcastle's upgrade of the Chinchen and Clyde streets intersection.
Deputy Lord Mayor Declan Clausen described the project as the "missing link" between the two suburbs and lauded it for providing safe cycleways for Islington Public School students, surrounding residents, and the nearby TAFE college.
Draft plans will be made public on Monday via the city's website for community feedback, and the project is set for inclusion in the 2024-25 capital works program.
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp said the funding delivered on a key pre-election commitment.
"This precinct is quite a dangerous precinct, particularly around pick ups and drop offs, and it's extremely busy with so many cars going through Clyde Street to other parts of town. This cycleway will make it so much safer," he said.
"It won't only benefit those cyclists, but it will encourage other cyclists and people who are a little bit hesitant to get on their bikes."
