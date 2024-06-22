Man accused of stabbing at Merewether refused bail in Newcastle Local Court

A violent stabbing at Merewether on Friday morning has led police to charge a 23-year-old who is accused of trying to break into a neighbouring property before an altercation that left a 33-year-old hospitalised with wounds to his leg and hand.
Jonah Soli was refused bail in an out-of-sessions court hearing in Newcastle Local Court on Saturday morning, June 22, after spending the night in custody, charged with wounding a person with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and aggravated break-and-enter.
Police say that the older victim had been stabbed in an altercation with Soli, who was believed to have broken into a neighbouring property.
He was treated at the scene by Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he was said to be in stable condition on Friday.
Emergency services were called to Selwyn Street after reports of an altercation just after 7am that morning, where they found the man at the scene suffering stab wounds to his leg and hand.
Police searched the area and found Soli at a unit on Wilton Street, just one street away from the crime scene, a short time later.
He was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station, where he was charged later in the day.
Soli was refused bail on three charges, the third of which was attempting to escape police custody, and the matter was listed for review on Monday, June 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.