Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Nova coach calls for lift in intensity after play finally resumes

By Renee Valentine
Updated June 23 2024 - 1:42pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Fennings shot well for Nova but they could not get over the top of Souths on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
Brooke Fennings shot well for Nova but they could not get over the top of Souths on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

Coach Katie Robinson knows Nova Thunder have more to give after a 20-goal loss to Souths in Newcastle championship netball on Saturday left them six points adrift of the top four.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.