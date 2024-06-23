Newcastle Falcons start build-up for shot at NBL1 East women's championship

COACH Kristy Bultitude has no doubts the Newcastle Falcons have the tools to win the NBL1 East women's championship.
The next four games are about finetuning them.
The Falcons got out to a big lead, tightened up and then found a way to beat Manly 75-74 in Manly on Saturday.
Inspirational import Nicole Munger scored from close range with five seconds remaining.
The home side had a chance to snatch the win but Alex Delaney missed with a floater from the foul line.
The win moved the Falcons to third spot with a 12-4 win-loss record and avenged their 78-73 defeat to the Sea Eagles in overtime in round six.
"It was a great win for us.," Bultitude said. "The girls dug deep. We let them back into the game like we did in Newcastle.
"Nicole had Bronchitis and was struggling for air and for her to be able to finish strongly is testament to her character.
"We now have some games in the lead up to the play-offs we should win. It is a chance to finetune our offence. We are running something completely different to what we were in the first half of the season. These next couple of weeks, we will be looking to improve and make it look different."
On Saturday, the Falcons led 66-52 at three-quarter time. However, the home side went on a 18-2 run to jump ahead 70-68 with 4:57 remaining.
Oni Nichols and Hannah Chicken made a couple of big defensive plays and Elissa Brett hit consecutive buckets to jolt the Falcons back into action.
"For the opening three-quarters, we ran the offence really well and got movement out of it," Bultitude said. "In the fourth, we got a little bit rattled and the ball didn't over as much and we tightened up. Once we revved them up, and said we need to play our game, they got back into their rhythm.
"Elissa's defence has lifted the whole team. This week was one of our best defensive performances of the season - helping each other off the ball, our rotations and getting hands to shooters. That will be key going in the the finals."
Powerhouse big Isla Juffermans had 20 points, 20 rebounds and two blocks. Munger contributed 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.
The Falcons men's faint play-off hopes are over after a 87-75 loss to Manly dropped them to 5-11.
Co-captain Myles Cherry played every minute and dropped 29 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists.
Import Leo O'Boyle (10 points and 14 rebounds) had a double-double, while Kobe Shannon (19 points) and Ryan Beisty (13 points and six assists) were strong.
The Falcons are home to Hills Hornets on Saturday.
