Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Newcastle shivers through a chilly weekend, as the Barrington gets icy

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated June 23 2024 - 5:56pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was wet, cloudy and cold for most of the weekend, but the sunshine is expected to return during the week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.