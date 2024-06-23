Newcastle shivers through a chilly weekend, as the Barrington gets icy

It was wet, cloudy and cold for most of the weekend, but the sunshine is expected to return during the week.
The most rain fell on the coast, with Nobbys recording 23 millimetres in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday.
Nobbys hit a high of 15.9 degrees on Sunday afternoon, while the mercury fell to a low of 9.1 degrees at 6am on Saturday.
Scone had the coldest temperature at the weekend, among the Hunter weather stations, with 1.4 degrees recorded on Saturday at 6.30am.
The warmest temperature was Cooranbong in Lake Macquarie, which hit 16.1 degrees at 1.30pm on Sunday.
It was dry and cold at Merriwa, with the Upper Hunter town hitting a low of 1.9 degrees at 7am on Sunday. No rain fell there across the entire weekend.
A Bureau of Meteorology statement said on Sunday that "many parts of Australia shivered through a cold morning with widespread frost across much of southern and eastern Australia".
The bureau is predicting a chance of morning fog in Newcastle on Monday, with a mostly sunny afternoon and light winds.
Wednesday to Friday was forecast to be sunny with the "slight chance" of showers.
And on Saturday - just in time for weekend sport - the early forecast was for a partly cloudy day with the "medium chance of showers".
Barrington Tops is predicted to hit a low of -1 degrees on Monday, with "patches of morning frost" on higher ground. No snow is predicted there this week.
Perisher recorded 7 centimetres of snow and Thredbo 4 centimetres over the past week.
