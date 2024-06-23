A splash of colour: Float Your Boat lights up smiles across Lake Mac

A SPLASH of colour lit up Lake Macquarie as neon boats, fire dancers and colourful creatives entertained crowds on the shores.
Despite Float Your Boat being shortened to a one-night showstopper due to wet weather on Saturday, crowds turned out in droves to see the flotilla on Friday.
Wangi Wangi resident Vicki Raciti viewed the spectacular from the Wangi Wangi District Workers Club jetty with a visitor from Inverell who she said was "most impressed".
"I've been several times before, it was lovely," she said.
"I love how you can see people waving lights to the boats and shouting out praise for their efforts to bring the parade to us.
"It is unfortunate that Lake Macquarie City Council don't have a few more festivities in Wangi where the boats pull up at the end of their journey."
Ms Raciti said most people at Wangi Wangi watched on from the RSL or workers club.
"What is wonderful is that they parade through all the little bays," she said.
"Everyone I've spoken to loved it. One even commented that the boats did two laps of their bay, they were thrilled."
Community members headed to Toronto for the live site to enjoy music, roaming illuminated performances, children's activities and food trucks.
About 17 neon vessels paraded around the lake, including the new addition of fluorescent kayaks flowing in rhythm with the tunes.
Over at Coal Point, Jenny Stanley-Matthews said she thought the boaties made a "tremendous effort".
"We have a boat and I can imagine it would not be easy to attach the lights, let alone achieve the themes and details they managed to achieve," she said.
"They also keep everyone in mind, the kids got to enjoy Bluey and us Gen X's got to enjoy Pacman, the Road Runner and TNT along with ACDC playing full blast, it was awesome.
"One of the great joys for me was hearing the kids in our area screaming out and cheering.
"It brought happiness all round."
Prizes will still be awarded for Mayor's Choice and the People's Choice Awards.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said it was overwhelming to see so many people on the foreshore at various sites.
"The live sites were full of people having fun," she said.
"The boaties do an amazing job and are getting better every year, the lights look sensational.
"[It will be a] very tough decision given the calibre of the different themes and you could see how much work and design went into them."
The community can cast a vote for their favourite artwork until June 30 and go in the draw to win some great prizes by visiting www.lakemac.com.au/floatyourboat.
