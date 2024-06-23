Blues end losing run with breakthrough win over 'big brother'

The Entrance-Bateau Bay coach Mitch Ede has hailed a maiden victory over Killarney Vale in the men's Black Diamond Cup as a watershed moment for the club.
The Blues, after eight losses in 2024, defeated the Bombers on Saturday for the first time in the top grade to end a lengthy losing run that extended well into last season.
After a closely contested opening two quarters at Bateau Bay Oval, which each ended with the home side leading by two points, the Blues shot to a 25-point advantage ahead of the last before holding on for a 13.4 (82) to 12.6 (78) win.
There was late controversy with Killarney Vale awarded a free-kick in front of goal with less than a minute left to play, only for it to be overturned following an off-the-ball incident.
But there was no denying the Blues were worthy of the win, which was just their third in first grade after joining Cup last year.
"As their coach said, it was probably the right result in the end," Ede said.
"We had a six or so goal lead midway through the third quarter.
"It was good footy, all hard-earned goals at both ends.
"We had a lot of kids playing ... who stepped up. It's a nice reward for effort. It's been a good eight or nine months of building to where we're competitive.
"To get the result over a local rival whose been a big brother for a number of years, it was special."
Ede said it was hard to single out individuals, but praised the efforts of Max Oteiwi, Ben Gibbons, Declan Newport, Dan O'Brien and Patrick Murphy.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Newcastle City 20.12 (132) beat Maitland 5.5 (42) and Terrigal Avoca 7.10 (52) downed Warners Bay 3.5 (23).
In women's games, Terrigal Avoca 8.8 (56) defeated Warners Bay 2.2 (14), Killarney Vale 26.8 (164) smashed The Entrance 1.0 (6) and Cardiff 11.10 (76) trounced Singleton (0).
