Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Blues end losing run with breakthrough win over 'big brother'

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated June 23 2024 - 11:43am, first published 11:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Entrance-Bateau Bay Blues. Picture by Bruzer Photography
The Entrance-Bateau Bay Blues. Picture by Bruzer Photography

The Entrance-Bateau Bay coach Mitch Ede has hailed a maiden victory over Killarney Vale in the men's Black Diamond Cup as a watershed moment for the club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.