Maitland, Souths move ahead of Cessnock after big wins

MAITLAND and South Newcastle have leapfrogged previously unbeaten Newcastle Rugby League leaders Cessnock after each scoring big wins on Saturday.
In a top-of-the-table clash at Maitland Sportsground, the Pickers smashed Cessnock 44-6 in a surprising blowout to claim outright first position.
At Townson Oval, Souths hammered Macquarie 62-10 - a scoreline that was oddly replicated in Lakes' win over Kurri Kurri at Cahill Oval.
Already missing halfback Angus Ernst, Cessnock were left licking their wounds from a brutal clash in which they lost two players to the sin bin and backs Honeti Tuha and Brayden Musgrove.
Maitland scored three tries in quick succession midway through the first half to take an 18-0 lead, but after the third Cessnock prop Sam Apthorpe got sent to the bin following a scuffle and winger Tuha departed with a shoulder injury.
The home side scored again immediately afterwards when fullback Luke Knight grabbed his second, but Cessnock hit back a few minutes before half-time to make it 24-6.
But that was as good as it got for the visitors on the scoreboard despite the Pickers losing back-rower Mitch Cullen to the bin from a melee after the try.
Cessnock held their own after the break but then lost skipper Reed Hugo to the bin and Musgrove following a head-knock. Knight scored late to finish with a hat-trick.
"To stay [undefeated] for as a long as they were, we probably got them at the right time," Maitland coach Matt Lantry said.
Contracted Knights winger Laitia Moceidreke bagged a hat-trick on debut for Lakes, as did halfback Dylan Phythian and Souths flyer Marshall Sing as the Lions roared into second position, ahead of Cessnock on for and against.
On the Central Coast on Sunday, The Entrance beat Wests 30-16. Former Knight Nathan Ross came on late to make his first appearance for Wests.
Northern and Wyong's Saturday game at Tomaree was postponed due to the wet weather.
