Northstars avoid second Lightning strike in Brisbane

The Newcastle Northstars have bounced back from a loss in the opening game of their double-header against Brisbane Lightning with a 5-1 victory in Boondall on Sunday.
In the second match, which came after Brisbane won 5-4 in overtime 24 hours earlier, the Northstars scored four unanswered goals to run away with it after the home side levelled at 1-1 in the second period.
Daniel Berno had netted the only goal of the first period, but it was a Beau Taylor double and goals from Drew Robson and Alexander Yuill that secured the win.
On Saturday, Newcastle suffered an overtime loss after the game was tied 4-4 at the end of regulation time.
The home side had taken a 2-0 lead in the first period but the Northstars levelled with goals from Taylor and Francis Drolet.
But the Lightning struck again to take a 3-2 lead into the third period and they soon went 4-2 ahead.
An Ethan Hawes double brought the scores back on level terms, his second goal coming with less than a minute left to play.
But Newcastle couldn't complete a comeback victory, conceding in overtime to lose to the Lightning for the first time this season.
The Northstars, who remain first in the Australian Ice Hockey League's Rurak Conference, beat the Lightning 9-1 in Newcastle a month ago, but the away fixtures proved a tougher test.
The two sides clash again next Sunday at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, after the Northstars face Canberra Brave in the nation's capital on Saturday.
Canberra are second on the conference ladder, while Brisbane are third.
