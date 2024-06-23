'One of the worst days I have experienced at the footy': Serious injuries mar Merewether win

MEREWETHER captain Kade Robinson suffered a broken leg and is unlikely to play again this season.
Southern Beaches winger Zac Doggett also faces time out with a neck injury.
The serious injuries marred a rugged 17-12 win by the Greens over Southern Beaches at Ernie Calland Field on Saturday.
Play was stopped for 40 minutes after Robinson broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg with his first carry of the game.
Then 10 minutes into the second half, Doggett got his head in the wrong place attempting a tackle.
Again the match was stopped until an ambulance arrived before the game was called off early.
"It was one of the worst days I have experienced at the footy," Merewether coach Tony Munro said. "Kade is still in hospital at the John Hunter. Dr Michael Dan is reviewing the X-rays and will sort him out. The break is just above the ankle. The bone was sticking out. He is a tough rooster, but we expect him to miss the rest of the season. It is a massive blow. Not only as a player but his leadership will be sorely missed."
Doggett suffered his injury attempting a try-saving tackle.
"He took a good jolt," Beaches prop Hayden Gavin said. "I was lying on the ground holding his neck until the ambos got there. He could feel his fingers and toes. He was fairly jovial when the ambulance arrived. It was mainly precautionary. Better to be safe than sorry."
Southern Beaches, who were celebrating their 30th anniversary, held the Greens to 12-all at half-time.
Winger Hayden O'Brien scored for the visitors early in the second half when play was suspended.
"We spent more time warming up that playing footy," Munro said. "Beaches played really well. They have a couple of big forwards I hadn't seen before. Va Talaileva is doing a good job with the young blokes."
Elsewhere Saturday, Fijian winger Nimi Qio and prop Willie Leoso scored braces as Wanderers stormed past University 61-21 at No.2 Sportsground.
The Students had no answer to the size and power of Two Blues back-rowers Piers Morell and Ngaruhe Jones.
At Passmore Oval, Maitland overpowered Hamilton 31-17. The Blacks led 21-0 at half-time
