'One of the worst days I have experienced at the footy': Serious injuries mar Merewether win

"It was one of the worst days I have experienced at the footy," Merewether coach Tony Munro said. "Kade is still in hospital at the John Hunter. Dr Michael Dan is reviewing the X-rays and will sort him out. The break is just above the ankle. The bone was sticking out. He is a tough rooster, but we expect him to miss the rest of the season. It is a massive blow. Not only as a player but his leadership will be sorely missed."

