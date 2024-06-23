Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'One of the worst days I have experienced at the footy': Serious injuries mar Merewether win

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 23 2024 - 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanderers winger Nimi Qio reaches out to score a try in the Two Blues' 61-21 win over University on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
Wanderers winger Nimi Qio reaches out to score a try in the Two Blues' 61-21 win over University on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

MEREWETHER captain Kade Robinson suffered a broken leg and is unlikely to play again this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.