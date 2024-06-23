Axe looming large for wayward Roosters after loss to New Lambton

Lake Macquarie coach Peter Preston was ruing his side's poor finishing as they prepare for a crucial relegation clash with Adamstown following a 1-0 loss to New Lambton in round 16 of the NPL men's competition.
The last-placed Roosters were desperate for points on Saturday in muddy conditions at Macquarie Field but a 74th-minute header from Chase Lattimore off Riley Taylor's cross gave 10th-placed New Lambton the win, moving them to 11 points.
It left Lakes on three points, five behind second-last Adamstown, who had won back-to-back games before a 7-2 drubbing at the hands of Maitland on Saturday.
Promotion-relegation returns this year and the heat is on to avoid the bottom two spots. Last place are relegated, while 11th place face play-offs with second-tier finalists to keep their position.
Preston felt his side played well box to box against New Lambton but poor finishing cost them again, after similar performances in losses to Valentine (2-0) and Adamstown (3-1).
"I thought we were good for an hour and controlled the game," Preston said.
"They created a couple of chances as well, but I thought we had momentum, but we didn't take our chances.
"We've got Adamstown next week and that's obviously a big one, to get on their tails and go from there, but if we don't take our chances, it doesn't matter.
"The last three games we've been in it up to our eyeballs, so we've only got ourselves to blame."
New Lambton coach Shane Pryce praised his side's second-half effort and "world-class saves" from Lakes keeper Cobe Preston.
"I think they were good in the first half and we were poor," Pryce said. "We had a bit of an improvement in attitude and grunt that we needed in that second half, and we were lucky enough to get over the line."
Braedyn Crowley scored five goals as Maitland moved to 21 points and up a spot to sixth with their away win over a 10-man Adamstown.
The Magpies were leading 2-1 when Rosebud skipper Dino Fajkovic was shown a straight red card in the 62nd minute for dissent. Crowley scored the next four goals.
The win put Maitland two points outside the top five after Valentine's 1-1 draw with Cooks Hill that evening.
Fifth-placed Phoenix (23) scored in the 49th minute at Croudace Bay Complex when Carl Thornton knocked in a close-range chance at a corner.
Cooks Hill, ninth on 16 points, equalised three minutes later via Cody Nancarrow's one-on-one finish.
Sunday's games - Newcastle Olympic (20) v Lambton Jaffas (40), Charlestown (28) v Edgeworth (23) and Broadmeadow (36) v Weston (16) - were washed out.
Olympic sit within striking range of Valentine and Maitland, and have two games in hand on both.
Crowley, who scored Maitland's opener in the 31st minute, then added goals in the 72nd, 77th, 80th and 84th minutes to put the result beyond doubt. Matt Hoole (37th) and Jackson Burston (85th) were the Magpies' other scorers. Tom Licata got one late and Aiden Halpin (54th) also scored for Adamstown.
** The Newcastle Jets have signed Sydney FC youth team player Oscar Fryer to a two-year deal.
Fryer, a midfielder, is expected to be on deck for the start of preseason training at Maitland on Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.