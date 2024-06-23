Teenagers charged after police cars rammed in Hunter highway pursuit

SIX teenagers have faced court after a pursuit along the New England Highway when two police vehicles were allegedly rammed.
Officers spotted a Volkswagen sedan, allegedly stolen, at Whittingham. After failing to stop when signalled, police began a pursuit.
That chase led through Singleton and Muswellbrook, allegedly at speeds of up to 160km/h, before road spikes and a police blockade halted the car near Aberdeen.
Police arrested six occupants of the car at the scene including a 14-year-old male accused of being the driver. The five male pasengers included four 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old.
The alleged driver is charged with driving recklessly, destroy or damage property and stolen property offences. The others were charged with travelling in a stolen car.
All six were refused bail to face a children's court.
Separately, a man has been charged after police allegedly found hundreds of illegal vapes and cigarettes during a vehicle stop in the upper Hunter.
Hunter Valley police stopped the Toyota four-wheel drive on the New England Highway at Parkville about 8.30am on Saturday for a random breath test.
Police allege that during the stop, they found a large quantity of tobacco.
"Following a search of the vehicle officers located and seized 682 packets of cigarettes, 40 vapes - hidden in exercise equipment - and over $52,000 in Australian currency," NSW Police said in a statement.
Officers estimate the total street value of the items seized is beyond $20,000.
The car's driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken to Muswellbrook station.
He was charged with with deal with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000, custody of knife in public place, possess tobacco five kilograms or above, convey/possess tobacco products reckless to defraud revenue, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, restricted substance sold by non-wholesaler, deal with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000 and goods suspected stolen in/on premises.
He was refused bail to face Newcastle Local Court on Sunday.
