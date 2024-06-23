Paul Messara eyes steep rise to Kosciuszko for Clear Thinking

Trainers Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich are eyeing a campaign at the $2 million Kosciuszko with royally-bred mare Clear Thinking after she easily made it two wins from two starts at Scone on Sunday.
Bred by Queen Elizabeth II, Clear Thinking was bought by Arrowfield Stud as a broodmare prospect after her racing career was abandoned because of a stifle cyst. However, Clear Thinking had an operation to fix the problem and the Arrowfield training team of Messara and Gavranich were given the chance to race her.
The daughter of star British sire Dubawi and Australian group 1 winner Sweet Idea, Clear Thinking won her debut at Scone by eight lengths.
Sent out a $1.24 favourite on Sunday in a 1200m class 1 handicap, the four-year-old raced three wide with cover before cruising to the lead 300m out and winning by 2.25 lengths without being extended.
Messara had high hopes for the mare and believed the Kosciuszko, a slot race for country-trained horses in October, was a realistic aim.
"The options going forward are things that will get her rating and prizemoney up so she can can get into some nice races in the later part of the spring, but the Kosciuszko might be a good race for her to target," Messara said.
"It's whether I tip her out now and bring her back for a Kosciuszko prep or I keep her going to get a city win next to her name. It will just depend how she comes through it, but she's obviously got a fair bit of ability.
"The Kosciuszko is a hard race to win, and they are usually stakes class horses who win it, tough old buggers, but I've just got a feeling that come next prep she will have the profile slot-holders will be looking for."
Gary Harley reports: Cessnock-trained Soobooco and Hawkesbury four-year-old Gallic Fox landed huge plunges on a heavy track at Newcastle on Saturday.
Soobooco, formerly trained by Mark Minervini, recently joined the Larry Fairhall stable, where the gelding has had two unplaced runs, at Muswellbrook and Scone. He races well over the short course at Newcastle and on Saturday he lined up in the 900m class 1 handicap. The TAB reported that Soobooco was backed from $19 into $3.30.
Scone apprentice Braith Nock had his first ride on the winner and after being one of the first to leave the barrier, Soobooco was eased back behind the speed.
Nock, 21, drove the plunge horse through a gap and he revelled in the conditions to sprint away and win by three lengths. Fairhall is part of a small group still training at Cessnock and he also owns Soobooco.
Nock also rode Terry Croft-trained Gallic Fox, which resumed in the 1400m provincial class 1 handicap. He was unplaced in three starts this year and finished last in a recent barrier trial.
On Saturday, TAB offered odds of $14 and the money came in droves. Gallic Fox started a $4.40 chance.
Nock also rode Gallic Fox, which he settled second last, eight lengths from the lead. He made his run near the turn and steered towards the outside fence.
After taking the lead, Gallic Fox held off a late challenge from Rapt to win by a head.
HARNESS RACING: Louth Park trainer Melanie Elder is eyeing another mares race for Halsey Nicole after she bounced back to win at Newcastle following two poor runs.
The five-year-old led throughout from gate three in the last on Friday night as the $1.85 favourite with rookie driver Molly Ison aboard. She was eighth then last at her previous two starts after tiring badly when racing outside the leader. Elder said a 14-day break between races paid off.
"She had a big run the week before that last run and she just wasn't right, so I gave her a couple of days let-up and she missed the following week," Elder said. "Then they put on a mares race, so it worked out well. I think there's another one next week, so that definitely suits her."
"A similar draw would be nice. She likes it out the front.
"It was good to see young Molly Ison get a winner as well. It's handy when you've got five-point claimers like Molly."
Also on the night, driver Ashleigh Delosa and trainer Rickie Alchin continued their purple patch at Newcastle with a double.
The Sydney combination won with Harmony and Golly Gee Fellas.
GREYHOUNDS: Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson is hoping for better luck second time around in a Ken Cheetham memorial final when Elite Frankie races at Maitland on Monday night.
Elite Frankie was a heat winner from box eight last week when resuming from a five-month injury lay-off and he has box six for the 400m final. Davidson's Frisky Felon was sixth in the first The Cheeto final at The Gardens when a top chance in March. The two series honour the champion Hunter trainer who died last year.
"He went good last week and he sort of surprised me,
He had a pretty bad [pad] injury and it's still not quite right, but it's good enough to race.
"The jury is out whether he wants the inside or out. He did really well from the outside last week but there will be a lot more pressure this week drawing near the inside.
"But he pulled up well and was the fastest heat winner.
"Hopefully he can back it up. I knew Kenny pretty well, when I first got into dogs, he was breaking in dogs with my dad [Bill], so it would nice to win it, just in recognition of Kenny. He's an old legend of this area."
