Why Lake Macquarie paramedics will work out of Sandgate

June 24 2024 - 2:00am
The Hunter will get 50 new paramedics, but they will be based at a Sandgate industrial site because stations at Swansea and Gateshead aren't built. Damon Cronshaw reports Brendan McIlveen, an Australian Paramedics Association NSW assistant secretary, said the state government was behind schedule on the two planned Lake Macquarie stations. However, the association endorsed the Sandgate move as a temporary measure because "we need new paramedics now".

