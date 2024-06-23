Why Lake Macquarie paramedics will work out of Sandgate

The Hunter will get 50 new paramedics, but they will be based at a Sandgate industrial site because stations at Swansea and Gateshead aren't built. Damon Cronshaw reports Brendan McIlveen, an Australian Paramedics Association NSW assistant secretary, said the state government was behind schedule on the two planned Lake Macquarie stations. However, the association endorsed the Sandgate move as a temporary measure because "we need new paramedics now".
In education, Medowie finally knows where the long-awaited new high school will eventually stand. Madeline Link reports the NSW Department of Education is acquiring 6.6 hectares of land and designs for the school are under way. Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said the announcement of Medowie's first public high school marks an important milestone for the community.
Wet weather continues to make life tough for sport in the Hunter. With a horror injury toll coming out of the match, James Gardiner reports one coach described a weekend fixture as "one of the worst days I have experienced at the footy".
The energy discussion's focus on nuclear shows few signs of slowing up, so make sure you're across the important details thanks to this explainer by Michael Parris as the political debate gets underway in earnest this week.
Have a great week.
