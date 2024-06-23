Hunter Wildfires drown in Manly swamp as play-off hopes almost washed away

Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman has never seen worse conditions in 35 years of playing and coaching rugby.
Manly Oval was a swamp of mud and water. Players were unrecognisable. Backs did shuttle runs during stops in play to keep warm. Forwards emerged from rucks in a coat of mud. Some players had hot showers - jerseys, boots and all - at half-time. Others covered themselves with deep heat. Anything to get warm.
The ball was like a cake of soap. Passing was a lottery. Restarts near impossible. Scrums had to be moved. The cricket pitch in the centre of the ground was like a slip and slide.
A southerly gale and stinging rain added to the difficulty.
Somehow, they completed a game of Shute Shield rugby.
Manly adjusted best to the conditions to win 24-3.
"It was the worst conditions I have seen, watched or been a part of by far," Coleman said. "You couldn't tell one team from the other or who individual players were. Rain was teaming down sideways. Our replacement halfback Tyzack Jordon went to kick the ball and his boot got stuck in the mud.
"It was the same for both teams. They adjusted better than we did."
Manly opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Connor Collett crashed over from a five-metre lineout.
The Jets responded with a penalty to Ethan Morgan.
The home side extended the lead from another penalty. Three phases later No.8 Mali Manukia dived in.
The killer blow for the Wildfires came on half-time. Halfback Jack Stafford caught the visitors out with a quick tap and raced 40 metres. The Wildfires had advantage from a knock-on in the lead-up but the referee ruled a penalty at the ruck.
"Manly got into our 22m five times and scored three tries," Coleman said. "We got down their end four times and only scored a penalty.
"You have to give them credit. Their defence was awesome. They muscled up and stopped us.
"They adjusted better to the conditions in terms of running in pairs."
The loss leaves the Wildfires' in 10th spot on 21 points with seven games remaining.
"We are still in contention," Coleman said. "We would have to win five of the last seven games. The main thing is playing for the Jersey. Having a bit of pride in it.'
Hooker Blake Howle, fly-half Jack Evenden and Spanish lock Imanol Urraza made their run-on debuts against Manly.
"Blake played well," Coleman said. "He really aimed up and got stuck into it. Our lineout was improved. We lost two that went through catcher's hands. We did a lot of work on it during the week.
"It was not a game for 10s, but I thought he controlled the game and kicked well.
"I didn't really see Imanol. It was too wet and muddy."
The Wildfires are away to Western Sydney next round.
