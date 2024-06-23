Sequins, feathers and stilettos: a glamorous goodbye to Glenda Jackson

QUEENS wiped tears from thick, feathered eyelashes as the community said a glamorous goodbye to Newcastle drag icon and showgirl Glenda Jackson.
The 'boy from Carro' who became a glittering icon and captivating showgirl passed away after a battle with cancer in May.
Sequins, feathers and glitter adorned the more than 300 people who turned up to honour Carrington's true diva of the drag scene, Glendon George Oliver, at a celebration of life on Sunday afternoon.
Long-term friend Ian Tufrey said Glenda would have been "really, really chuffed" to see the turnout.
"To see so many people who have put so much effort into it, getting dressed up in feathers, sequins, wigs, stilettos and a bit of bling on pretty much everyone here, it reminds us of the glitter and glamour that she brought to all of our lives," he said.
"So many people are shocked that she's gone and that she passed because she was such a fixture of the whole community.
"Let's face it, she's been entertaining people in Newcastle and beyond for well over 50 years, and she's helped so many young people, whether it be taking up drag or even feeling comfortable about being gay in times that were not great for gay people."
Glen grew up in Carrington and left school at 15 for his first job at the Goodways Supermarket Chain.
Before long he was exposed to dressing as a woman, taking the stage for his first public performance at the Merewether Leagues Club where he adopted the stage name Glenda Jackson.
Eventually, Glenda became a permanent fixture at drag shows at the Newcastle Star Hotel, where as Glen he also worked as a barman.
Glenda was the first person Mr Tufrey ever saw in drag on stage in 1974, and they later became incredible friends.
"Rarely a day goes by, that did go by, without a chat on the phone and I'd come up here three, four, fix, six, seven times a year to spend time together," he said.
"It was a long, loving friendship."
Drag performers took to the stage at Carrington Bowling Club to honour Glenda in true glamorous fashion.
Among them was long-term friend 'Sandy Bottom', who met Glenda performing at a bush dance many years ago.
"From then we became best friends," she said.
"I don't think there is a venue she hasn't worked in here, there isn't a bingo she hasn't started."
In her colourful life, Glenda worked with TV personality Carlotta and legendary Kings Cross drag show Les Girls.
Ms Bottom said it was incredible to see the amount of people who had showed up to honour Glenda.
"It's definitely a respect to an icon of Newcastle and the LGBTQI+ community right across Australia," she said.
"If you didn't know Glenda, you didn't know anyone.
"She reached out, she talked to every single person, she didn't make enemies with anyone, she was just very honest and open as a person and very glamorous, right up until the day."
