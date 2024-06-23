Hundreds of illegal cigarettes, vapes and cash seized in the Hunter

POLICE have charged a driver after they allegedly located hundreds of illegal cigarette packets, vapes and more than $52,000 in cash during a vehicle stop.
About 8.30pm Saturday June 22, Hunter Valley police officers stopped a Toyota SUV on New England Highway, Parkville, for a random breath test.
During the stop, police allege they located a large quantity of tobacco in the back seat of the SUV.
Following a search of the vehicle officers seized 682 packets of cigarettes, 40 vapes which were hidden inside exercise equipment, and more than $52,000 in Australian currency.
The total street value of the items seized is estimated to be more than $20,000 police said.
The driver of the SUV, a 23-year-old man, was arrested and taken to Muswellbrook police station.
The man was charged with deal with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000, custody of knife in public place, possess tobacco 5 kilograms or above, convey/possess tobacco products reckless re defraud revenue, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, restricted substance sold by non-wholesaler, deal with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000 and goods suspected stolen in/on premises.
The 23-year-old was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on Sunday.
