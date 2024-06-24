Cold Chisel's a hot ticket, so should it have filled Broadmeadow stadium?

BOTH Newcastle and the vineyards Cold Chisel shows are a sell out! Anyone with half a brain knows that having a Pink-style concert at McDonald Jones Stadium would have sold out as well.
RENEWABLES are slandered as only functional when the sun shines and the wind blows. Water hungry nuclear power plants, in contrast, similarly fail if adequate rain does not fall in the right areas.
By all means research nuclear, but be honest about its shortcomings, including that our Australian ore bodies are near weapons grade. Do you really want to open that can of worms, with the same launch signature as the USA? Nuclear submarines work because they are surrounded by water. If you want to use the heat well, develop hot air ships - where the (heat) power-to-weight ratio comes into its own.
LIKE his predecessor, a keen supporter of the fossil fuel industry, Peter Dutton is perhaps missing the big picture. His announcements on emissions and nuclear seem to make no business or practical sense for other players. As Andrew Forrest says (Newcastle Herald 19/6) "Abandoning emissions targets could 'decimate' economy", and a "transition to nuclear power would take decades and transform Australia into an energy laggard".
We don't have the time to stuff around with a delayed and far more expensive solution when affordable and clean renewables are available today.
Mr Dutton still seems quite oblivious to the significance of climate change, ignorant to the pain and suffering already being felt and to what is coming.
Dropping our targets and committing to nuclear energy is just completely missing the mark.
Australia, being the largest exporter of coal in the world, is a much bigger contributor to the climate problem than he would have us believe. We are just 0.3 per cent of the world's population but we dig up and supply 5 per cent of the world's fossil carbon being added to the sky every year. Being blessed with so much of the stuff, we Australians burn four times the world's average per person.
It seems to me Mr Dutton only wants to push the problem of fixing Australia's emissions back a few decades til after he's long gone. Unfortunately, the planet's accelerating temperature rise isn't going to wait for him. Does he seriously think Australians will vote for more climate change and more expensive power for our kids?
LOOKS like the debate on the use of nuclear energy for electricity generation is heating up, which inevitably will include disinformation. Recent polls indicate more than 50 per cent of Australians are open to nuclear generation.
Australia, in acquiring nuclear submarines, is required to develop a comprehensive safety management system to support their safe operation and manage all radioactive waste generated which is to be held in repository sites in Australia. It appears, for some, submarine nuclear waste is OK but power generation waste is not. It is going to be hard to determine facts from disinformation in the months to come.
THE elephant in the room is conveniently ignored: what is the "whole of life cost" of nuclear power? So far, we only get the cost to make and commission the power plant. Usually, weasel words are mentioned about waste such as "we allow the cost of delivery to a suitable waste repository". Hmm, who's making, supplying and managing the waste facility, at what cost and where is it?
Other countries have avoided this consideration for 50 years, and only now are having to do something because of the accumulation of civil and military waste sitting in temporary storage.
The World Nuclear Association has spelled out requirements that need to be met. I am ok with nuclear provided we have allowed costing for the inclusion and building of waste management: right from the get-go.
PETER Dutton has announced the sites of his seven nuclear power stations should he win government. But he has not announced how much they will cost, or where his government will find the money for them.
Mr Dutton has also not announced how or where he will dispose of nuclear waste from his nuclear power stations. No doubt he will nominate places within his own Queensland electorate and the Queensland electorate of the National Party leader. He will also specify the routes through Brisbane which the delivery vehicles will take. Then he will provide this information for his nuclear power stations in other states.
After that, he will tell us how much it will cost to dispose of the waste and to watch over it for the next few hundred years.
AFTER reading Christine Everingham's letter ("Who needs a nom de plume?", Letters, 20/6), I must pay tribute to Donna Page, your journalist, who is investigating the affair. This is good old-fashioned journalism at its best. It makes a strong case for the retention of papers, as against getting the news in 30-second sound bites.
I READ with amusement the awarding of tenders for the development and planning of the high-speed train network. This may be an academic exercise, as when the Western Sydney airport opens by 2027 there is likely to be a deal of excess capacity available for aircraft at Mascot and western Sydney. This could conceivably be taken up by regional airlines, offering city workers a FIFO lifestyle via not just Williamtown but Maitland, Cessnock, Pelican, Scone and every other small airport in NSW.
THE most alarming thought comes from Colin Rowlatt ("Nuclear seems like a Trojan Horse", Letters, 19/6), who pretends to be Nostradamus. However, the Coalition's nuclear policy shows otherwise. It's also a slap in the face for those who've said Dutton is unelectable, has no policies and always says no. This is a huge yes for nuclear power from a brave and sensible man showing the kind of leadership we've been missing. Cuddly pandas won't solve all our problems.
I THINK Tom Hunt is right, suggesting that Dutton's fissile fantasy is an 'any publicity is good publicity' stunt ("Division isn't serving electorate", Letters, 20/6). I'm sure Dutton is well aware of that other tactic: if you want to control the agenda, throw a dead cat on the table.
IF anyone has or uses a microwave at home, at work or on holidays, they should be all for nuclear powered energy.
