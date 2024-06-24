Newcastle Herald
Letters

Cold Chisel's a hot ticket, so should it have filled Broadmeadow stadium?

By Letters to the Editor
June 25 2024 - 4:00am
Ian Moss and Jimmy Barnes still have drawing power. Picture by Scott Gelston
BOTH Newcastle and the vineyards Cold Chisel shows are a sell out! Anyone with half a brain knows that having a Pink-style concert at McDonald Jones Stadium would have sold out as well.

