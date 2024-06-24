Women's only snooker event in Newcastle aims to empower females

A women's only snooker competition in Newcastle this weekend aims to increase female participation in what has been traditionally a male-dominated sport.
Headlining the inaugural Empower Snooker Invitational at the Newcastle City Snooker Club, located above Rippit Golf at Broadmeadow, will be NSW women's minor champion Sharon Benson.
The 49-year-old is the only female member of Newcastle City Snooker Club and returned to the sport two years ago after a 25-year hiatus.
Benson has tried other sports but loves the "peace" snooker brings her.
"As a woman, you have 50,000 things going on in your brain but I get here and all I'm thinking about is my next shot," Benson said.
"Some people meditate. I've tried to meditate. I broke some bones playing squash, so physical activity is not that great for me.
"But this, it's my peace. You can take every other thing out of your head for an hour, two hours, however long you want to."
Benson will be one of around 20 competitors in the Empower Snooker Invitational, which is open to female players in NSW and played across a handicap system.
"I've played in a few comps since coming back and I have met some awesome women," Benson said.
"You're playing a sport that is highly male saturated, so when you find a bunch of women, you feel so supported. So, having those girls come here this weekend is awesome."
Competition is from 10am Saturday and Sunday.
"Our primary goal is to create a platform that empowers women within the snooker community and promotes diversity within the sport," Snooker Billiards NSW director Carlie Tait said.
"This event marks a significant step forward in our efforts to foster female talent and engagement in snooker."
