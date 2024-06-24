Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Realistic goals: Jets coach reveals plans for A-League success

By James Gardiner
Updated June 24 2024 - 5:33pm, first published 5:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coach Rob Stanton at Newcastle Jets training on Monday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Coach Rob Stanton at Newcastle Jets training on Monday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton is not content to be part of the A-League. He wants to challenge for a championship.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.