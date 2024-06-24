Realistic goals: Jets coach reveals plans for A-League success

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton is not content to be part of the A-League. He wants to challenge for a championship.
That was the message Stanton drilled into the players on the opening day of preseason training at Maitland Sportsground on Monday.
The next 10 months will be geared towards achieving that goal.
"The first conversation today was about winning. About creating a winning mentality in the team," Stanton said. "We went through a process last season of developing and exposing players to more opportunities.
"In the last five games, there was a shift in the team.
"That has to be starting point this season. We want to be successful. We want to win more. We want to be aggressive. We want to be on the front foot. We want to go from the 10th best team in the country and aim to be the best team in the country. We have a lot of steps to make before we achieve that."
Uncertainty about the Jets' future clouded Stanton's first season in charge.
Those concerns have been allayed with the takeover of the club by Melbourne group Maverick Sports Partners.
"Now we can set a new vision and direction for the club," Stanton said. "Start to build the club stronger from the bottom up so we don't have this problem again. Make sure we have a viable and well-structured organisation so everyone benefits from the community to players, staff and sponsors. A club which can progress, develop [players] and be successful at the same time.
"It's a relief but now the hard work starts. We have to actually build it. At least the conversation this season won't be about ownership. It will be how we can improve every week."
Stanton has "90 per cent" of his roster finalised. The bulk, including fresh faces Eli Adams and Oscar Fryer, were on deck Monday.
Socceroos striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and new defender Aleks Susnjar, whose signature is yet to be confirmed, have been given an extended break.
"I did a fair bit of work while the season was going on," Stanton said. "A bit was put on hold while the ownership was happening. We have made some good signings and have retained some players.
"I'd like two more players - one at the back and one at the top who will give us that little bit extra we need. A quality striker who has experience or a presence. A player who can bring something to the team that the others can feed off.
"I am in early discussions with a couple of players and their agents. As the preseason progresses the [European] transfer window starts to close and players start to appear.
"I will be patient. I have to get the right player who fits the culture we are creating.
"Stamma (Stamatelopoulos) did an unbelievable job. Imagine if we had two players who make a big impact up the top. That could be really exciting for us."
Stanton has mapped out a similar preseason to the 2023-24 campaign.
The first hit-out, aside from in-house games, will be the Australian Cup play-off against Western United in Darwin on July 24. One of potentially eight friendlies will be against new A-League franchise Auckland.
"I had a chat with [Auckland coach] Steve Corica. They are coming out here in August and he wants me to lock them in for a game," Stanton said.
"We need to push the players. We need to create athletes who are limitless. I don't want to put restrictions on them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.