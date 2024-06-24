Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Jockey Club move to fill major sponsorship losses

By Craig Kerry
June 24 2024 - 5:46pm
Democracy Manifest winning the Cameron Handicap last year.
Newcastle Jockey Club have been pleased with the initial response to their new Hunter Club sponsorship program, which they hope will fill the void left by the withdrawal of two long-time major backers this year.

