Newcastle Jockey Club move to fill major sponsorship losses

Newcastle Jockey Club have been pleased with the initial response to their new Hunter Club sponsorship program, which they hope will fill the void left by the withdrawal of two long-time major backers this year.
Hunter-based two-time Melbourne Cup-winning syndication company Australian Bloodstock and Yarraman Park Stud at Scone opted to not renew their sponsorships, which covered Newcastle Cup Day group 3 $250,000 features.
Australian Bloodstock had backed the Cameron Handicap, and Yarraman Park the Tibbie Stakes, for the past eight editions.
To replace the major sponsors and provide a sustainable model to support those races and others, the NJC launched the Hunter Club.
The sponsorship group offers 20 memberships costing $9900 each. Those signing up will be drawn as a name-rights sponsors of a race on one of the club's biggest days as part of a package also including signage on track and additional hospitality.
NJC chief executive Duane Dowell said close to half of the Hunter Club slots had been filled in just two weeks. Australian Bloodstock was among those signing up for a membership.
"It's progressing really well and is proving very popular," Dowell said.
"When we started it there wasn't a huge expectation that we'd fill the full 20, but there's a degree of confidence there now.
"It's limited to 20 businesses and they all buy in. Then we have a gala dinner where we draw 20 races out from throughout the year, all on premium race days."
He said the races available covered the Newcastle Cup, The Hunter, Ladies Day, Newcastle Stakes and Christmas Party meetings. Sharp Office remain sponsors of the $300,000 Newcastle Cup.
Naming rights for September's Cameron Handicap, which becomes a qualifier for the $3 million Big Dance this year, was the major Hunter Club prize.
Dowell launched a similar sponsorship club at Muswellbrook during his time in charge there. He said Kembla Grange also used the concept but he believed Newcastle's club was the first to offer naming-rights sponsorship for two group 3 races.
He said the program provides a sustainable sponsorship model for the NJC.
"This is what we are all about here, we talk about lots of elements of the club in trying to provide a sustainable future and this is just another one," he said.
He said some members will win up to $30,000 in sponsorship value, along with bonus prizes which will be drawn at the annual Hunter Club Gala Dinner on July 26.
