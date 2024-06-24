Sky's the limit for Newcastle Jets tyro: coach

Newcastle Jets coach Rob Stanton believes there is 'no limit' to how far creative midfielder Lachy Bayliss can go.
Bayliss will be at the Jets for at least the next two seasons after confirmation on Monday of a two-year contract extension.
Signed last season on a scholarship deal, Bayliss made his A-League debut in round one and was establishing himself in the starting side when stuck down by osteo pubis.
He spent three months on the sideline, but finished the season strongly.
"This season Lachy can push himself even further," Stanton said. "He is creative on the ball and relentless in defence. There is no limits for Lachy. We saw last preseason how he grasped the A-League experience. He has a winning mentality. The New Zealand under-23s came calling after eight preseason games. Unfortunately he got injured. He has come back stronger and will only get better."
Bayliss and Clayton Taylor, who scored seven goals, were playing in the NSW NPL before joining the Jets.
It is hoped that recruits Eli Adams (Melbourne Victory) and Oscar Fryer (Sydney) will follow a similar path.
"Lachy and Clay stepped up and did a terrific job," Stanton said. "The players I have brought in - once they find their feet - will do that. The idea is to create more depth and create more competition."
