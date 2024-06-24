Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Sky's the limit for Newcastle Jets tyro: coach

By James Gardiner
June 24 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attacking midfielder Lachy Bayliss has signed a two-year extension with the Newcastle Jets. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Attacking midfielder Lachy Bayliss has signed a two-year extension with the Newcastle Jets. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle Jets coach Rob Stanton believes there is 'no limit' to how far creative midfielder Lachy Bayliss can go.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.