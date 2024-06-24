Adamstown to challenge ref abuse red card handed to NPL captain

Adamstown coach Chris Moylan says his club will challenge a red card given to skipper Dino Fajkovic and denies the striker called the referee a cheat in their loss to Maitland.
Rosebud were down 2-1 on Saturday at Adamstown Oval in their round 16 NPL men's match when Fajkovic was shown a straight red in the 62nd minute.
Maitland striker Braedyn Crowley scored the next four goals as the Magpies went on to win 7-2 and climb to sixth on the ladder with 21 points.
The loss left Adamstown still second-last spot on eight points. They next face last-placed Lake Macquarie at home on Saturday in what shapes as a crucial match in the relegation battle.
Fajkovic, Rosebud's most experienced player and top scorer this year with eight goals, is set to miss that game and likely several more for the alleged referee abuse.
Fajkovic was marched after an exchange with Maitland coach Michael Bolch and his bench following a foul call against Adamstown in the centre of the park. The Newcastle Herald was told Fajkovic allegedly asked the Magpies if the referee was from Maitland.
A frustrated Moylan said Adamstown "will be appealing the send off".
"Dino was having some banter with Bolchy, who he knows well, and somebody from the Maitland side said to the referee, 'he's called you a cheat', which he did not do," Moylan said.
"Then the referee pulled a red card. That send off changes the whole complexion of the game. It's 2-1, we'd fought back to score a goal, we're fighting, we're fighting and we think we're in this game, then that.
"The score was no reflection of that game at all.
"We will be defending him to the hilt."
Under Northern NSW Football's new zero tolerance policy this year, the minimum suspension for match official abuse is five games.
An infraction also incurs a suspended three-point deduction for the offender's team. A second case of match official abuse from that team in the same season brings with it another three-point deduction and activates the initial penalty, meaning that side will lose six points.
Eight rounds remain for New Lambton (11 points), Adamstown (8) and Lakes (3), who look set to fight for survival. Last place is relegated and second last face play-offs to keep their NPL spot for 2025.
Clubs can challenge red cards at the Obvious Error Panel and/or through an appeal process.
Moylan was disappointed with the officiating on Saturday and believed Crowley should have been punished for an incident in the 65th minute. He also believed two Maitland goals should have been ruled out for offside and another for handball.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.