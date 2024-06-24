Quick plays: Rain wreaks havoc again, injury mars match and netball returns

The Newcastle Knights had the weekend off but a number of their fringe NRL players produced stand-out performances in the club's hammering of the Sydney Roosters in NSW Cup.
Maitland ended Cessnock's unbeaten run in Newcastle Rugby League with a blow-out result in the top-of-the-table clash at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.
The result elevated the Pickers into the competition's outright lead while Souths also jumped ahead of previous front-runners Cessnock with a big win of their own against the Scorpions at Townson Oval.
It was a weekend of hefty scorelines with Lakes also overpowering Kurri Kurri by a comprehensive margin.
In Newcastle women's premiership, unbeaten Lakes edged Maitland 10-4, Souths defeated Central 14-4 and Raymond Terrace downed Wyong 30-4.
Hunter Wildfires mentor Scott Coleman reckons he has never seen worse conditions in 35 years of playing and coaching rugby.
Joey de Dassel, who is on the Wildfires women's coaching staff, agreed.
Both men's and women's Hunter sides went down in mud-soaked conditions at Manly Oval on Saturday.
While the men's loss has left the Wildfires in 10th spot on 21 points with seven games remaining, their women are third and still well in the finals hunt despite also being defeated.
In Hunter Rugby Union, Merewether coach Tony Munro said it was "one of the worst days I have experienced at the rugby" after Greens captain Kade Robinson broke his leg in what shapes as a season-ending injury.
Merewether, Maitland and Wanderers all claimed wins.
In Hunter Rugby Women, Nelson Bay beat Southern Beaches 22-10, Hamilton defeated Maitland 31-5, Wanderers overpowered University 70-0 and Merewether were 99-0 winners against Cooks Hill.
Relegation returns this year and the heat is on to avoid the bottom two spots.
Maitland produced a big win while Valentine drew with Cooks Hill on Saturday and three Sunday games were washed out.
The big question is whether they can close the gap on the top four after a slow start to the season.
After a four-week hiatus due to wet weather and a representative weekend, Newcastle championship netball was back in action at National Park courts on Saturday.
Rain has washed out four of nine rounds so far, and another downpour around lunchtime on Saturday threatened to affect another.
But play resumed with Norths, Souths, West Leagues Balance and Junction Stella all taking wins.
The four championship rounds that have been washed out will be played as half-games later in the draw.
The Newcastle Falcons women edged Manly in an NBL1 East one-point thriller on Saturday night and have their sights firmly set on a championship. The men's finals hopes, however, evaporated in a loss.
The Entrance-Bateau Bay coach Mitch Ede hailed a maiden victory over Killarney Vale in the men's Black Diamond Cup as a watershed moment for the club.
It was mixed results for the Newcastle Northstars in Australian Hockey League over the weekend, returning from Brisbane with a win and a loss.
Maitland's goalless Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League match with Souths was abandoned early in the fourth quarter after a nasty head injury to Rams player Tom Magann on Sunday.
In the Newcastle women's premier league on Saturday, Oxfords responded to a three-quarter time rev-up from coach Thea O'Sullivan to score late and edge out Uni 2-1, keeping their premiership defence perfect. In the other games, Tigers and Norah Head drew 1-1 and Gosford beat Souths 3-0.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.