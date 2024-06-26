Food Bites: chef Shayne Mansfield starts new chapter in Brisbane

If you haven't yet experienced Kingsley Winter Lodge at Crystalbrook Kingsley, you must. I took a group of friends there a fortnight ago and frolicking in the "snow" was so much fun (great for some updated social media photos, too). The food and beverage offering - and the service - was equally impressive, and the spiced apple mulled cocktail on arrival a nice touch. The baked brie entree was a hit in our "dome", with a special mention going to the rigatoni and braised lamb shoulder (all meals are designed to be shared).

