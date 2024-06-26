Food Bites: chef Shayne Mansfield starts new chapter in Brisbane

Chef Shayne Mansfield has accepted a job offer in Brisbane and is heading home with fiancee Rebecca and their baby daughter Presley.
Shayne was born in Brisbane and completed his apprenticeship on the Sunshine Coast. His resume includes stints at e'cco, City Social in London, The Long Apron and Restaurant Botanica. He joined Flotilla in 2021 and guided the Wickham restaurant to its first Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide Chef's Hat in 2022.
He was appointed executive chef at QT Newcastle's Jana Restaurant & Bar last year and quickly put his stamp on the menu, prioritising seasonality and sustainability and a commitment to minimal food waste.
He can't reveal where he will be working - yet - but said it was "a massive career opportunity, and if I can pull it off, it will be great for me". His decision to leave Newcastle was motivated by a desire to be closer to his family. Shayne's mum is reportedly "over the moon".
"I'm a family man now. I've got no family down here and no real support apart from friends, and you don't want to subject friends to a screaming five month old," he said on Friday, laughing.
"My parents are up there, Bec's got some friends and family up there too and, let's face it, the housing market up there is way more affordable than down here. Everything ticks the boxes."
Shayne is rightfully proud of what he has achieved in Newcastle.
"I think I've definitely grown as a chef and found my voice and who I am," he said.
"I also think Newcastle is fantastic and I'm sad to be leaving. The community is fantastic and the diners here are amazing. I've had a lot of regulars come during the week, saying their last goodbyes, and it's been a very humbling experience."
He says he'll have more time to work on his ceramics range, living and working in Brisbane, and more time to spend with his (adorable) daughter.
"Shayne's legacy will live on for many years to come at QT Newcastle," general manager Michael Stamboulidis said. "His flavours and food direction have created the perfect foundation for our next future leader to continue running."
Earlier this month I attended the first Paired at Peregrin wine dinner upstairs at The Beach Hotel in Merewether, starring winemaker Angus Vinden of Vinden Wines (who I spied this week featuring in a new advertisement for Specsavers).
I have been impressed by Peregrin restaurant every time I've visited, and this was no exception. The southern function room with bar was beautifully presented and it was obvious considerable thought had been put into the food and wine pairing. The menu included seared snapper with green bean and ginger sambal; spanner crab "lasagne" with tomato emulsion; lamb neck fillet with blackberries and pink peppercorn; and wagyu beef cheek with horseradish confit and charred leeks.
Keep an eye out for the next Paired at Peregrin, which I am told is likely to happen in August.
Also, Peregrin now offers an express midweek lunch from Wednesday to Friday, noon to 3pm: two courses and a complimentary glass of house wine or beer at a cost of $49 per person.
If you haven't yet experienced Kingsley Winter Lodge at Crystalbrook Kingsley, you must. I took a group of friends there a fortnight ago and frolicking in the "snow" was so much fun (great for some updated social media photos, too). The food and beverage offering - and the service - was equally impressive, and the spiced apple mulled cocktail on arrival a nice touch. The baked brie entree was a hit in our "dome", with a special mention going to the rigatoni and braised lamb shoulder (all meals are designed to be shared).
We were even treated to a Reyka vodka cocktail in a shot glass made of ice.
It's a unique experience for foodies in Newcastle this winter, and surprisingly good value for money.
The Hunter Region's up-and-coming young chefs, aged 16 to 24, will compete at the Nestle Golden Chef's Hat Awards regional heat on Wednesday, July 3, at TAFE NSW Hamilton campus in Newcastle. They will have two-and-a-half hours to prepare and present two plates - a main course and a dessert - to the panel of judges. The highest point scorer from the NSW Regional heats will progress to the Nestle Golden Chef's Hat Award Grand Final at Melbourne's Fine Food Expo in September.
Did you know Babbingtons Restaurant & Bar at Charlestown has been open for close to 40 years? It has recently been refurbished and now has a designated bar area, new furniture and a new menu. An official "relaunch" is being held this Friday, June 28, from 5.30pm and all are welcome to attend. There will be live music, the venue's inaugural happy hour featuring $10 cocktails and $5 house beer and wine, and complimentary canapes and champagne. Sounds like fun.
Ask for a taste of the limited-release Fantales Liqueur by Granddad Jack's that combines the sweetness of caramel with a hint of smooth, velvety vanilla - and a pinch of salt - at 515 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
On Thursdays from 11.30am at Foghorn Brewery you can grab a burger, fries plus a schooner of beer for just $25.
Tickets to the Commonwealth Hotel Newcastle's Christmas in July-themed Mystery Monday Meal on July 1 are on sale now.
Lulu's Gelato Company at Toronto has some tasty winter desserts on the menu on Friday and Saturday nights: crepes, "bubble waffles" and triple chocolate brownies.
Doughheads at The Junction won two major awards at the National Donut Competition in Melbourne earlier this month. Their Pump up the Jam doughnut won first place in the traditional jam doughnut category and their Original Glaze doughnut finished second in the glazed doughnut section.
