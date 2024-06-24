Wickham apartment tower rises again under new owner

The site of the abandoned Neufort development in Wickham will rise again as a 15-storey apartment complex under plans to be lodged with Newcastle council.
A company called NWG Wickham Pty Ltd has submitted a development application to demolish an old industrial building on the Railway Lane site behind the Lass O'Gowrie Hotel.
The company hopes to submit plans for a new apartment complex next month.
NWG is related to a company developing two large apartment buildings in Brunker Road.
Spokesperson Mario Maroud said the new Wickham project would include 150 units, a gym and a pool.
The site overlooks Passmore Oval, Hawkins Oval and the rail line.
The site's original developers, 22 Park Avenue Pty Ltd, won approval in 2017 for a nine-storey building then entered into a planning agreement with City of Newcastle in 2021 to raise it 21 metres beyond the 24-metre height limit in return for almost a million dollars for nearby public domain works.
The Newcastle Herald reported in 2022 that 22 Park Avenue Pty Ltd had gone into receivership and started returning deposits to 126 buyers.
The Herald reported at the time that the men behind the Neufort development, Eddie Tran and Peter Blake, had fallen out.
NWG bought the site for $12.5 million late last year.
Mr Maroud said the new design had removed 40 apartments from the earlier development proposal and would result in larger units.
He said the development would come with 10-year defect insurance and be marketed under a new name.
NWG will seek to modify the project's development approval rather than lodge an entirely new application.
A company related to NWG won approval last week to demolish commercial buildings at Broadmeadow to make way for the largest apartment project on the booming Brunker Road strip.
The company, Lane Street Property Holdings, lodged a development application in January for a 96-unit building on the site, which now houses the Ansteys Healthcare building.
Lane Street won approval last year for a 40-unit apartment building at 132 Brunker Road.
