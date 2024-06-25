Boosting public transport is Newcastle's best congestion fix

I FIND it disappointing that no money was allocated in the state budget for an extension to the light rail in Newcastle. I was hoping we may have at least seen funds for planning, but we didn't even get that.
Every day we hear traffic reports on the radio which tell of congestion around the city and Lake Macquarie. The situation is not getting any better, and the time to do something is long overdue.
From what I saw in Europe recently, the cities that work best are those with good public transport. It has often been said through the media that Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are set to grow dramatically over the next few years. If we are to avoid the traffic congestion that will surely come with this growth, then we must have better public transport. This government needs to provide extensions to the light rail and heavy rail that has been promised if we don't want to see gridlock.
GREG Hunt ("Nuclear no nightmare alternative", Letters 12/6), thinks the free market should decide the nuclear power question and that recent poll results terrify Labor.
So, let's fast-forward those thoughts in the context of the Coalition's subsequent announcements.
Putting aside the nigh-impossible chance of the Coalition ever getting the Senate and state governments to agree to their nuclear power plans, isn't any idea of the government building and owning the reactors free market heresy? OK, so for now we won't know if the free market sees a quid in it. That is, at least in theory, until a future Coalition government decides they should be flogged off. Because history shows privatised energy is so much cheaper, doesn't it?
All of these are academic imaginings, the real story here being the underlying climate change denial agenda. That is, the Coalition - unintentionally I'm sure - running free market interference, floating an idea that coincidentally protects the interests of the fossil fuel oligarchs by distraction, delay and obstruction of the transition to renewables. After all, what is more terrifying for any local or global oil or coal producer than a renewable energy market where the competition gets their endless wind and solar energy supply for free?
As for Labor being terrified of the polls after the referendum defeat, that scenario could boomerang on the Coalition spectacularly. Wasn't Labor elected on a platform of constitutional recognition when polling showed high levels of support? Nothing a good reality check, science and economics based, anti-nuclear reactor campaign couldn't reverse replicate. Right?
WE frequently see headlines telling us that "40 per cent of Australia's power was generated by renewables" from time to time, but the real world data from the AEMO puts paid to any fantasy that solar and wind can supply our needs. At 5:30pm one night last week, the live generation data on the AEMO website showed that solar, wind and batteries combined were delivering just 4 per cent of our evening peak electricity, compared to 57 per cent from coal and 23 per cent from gas.
In South Australia, the renewables poster-child, diesel generators were delivering 11 per cent of the state's power, more than double the share from solar and batteries.
If we are determined to replace coal, nuclear power is the only remotely viable contender. It's either that or a return to candles and fireplaces once the sun goes down.
BLIND Freddy recognises that the motto of the conservative Coalition is to maintain the status quo. That's not just an observation; it's statements I've personally heard from the mouths of previous party leaders. So, in my opinion, the idea that a Coalition government will build nuclear reactors is laughable.
So why would the Coalition be talking about nuclear reactors?
It's simple: Labor is dodging the problematic questions about AUKUS, so the Coalition is drawing attention to Labor's nuclear submarine ambitions and their unwillingness to discuss how Australia will manage atomic waste, nuclear policy development and regulations of the nuclear industry that Australia is committed to.
I DON'T see anyone talking about the nuclear waste from the proposed stations. What are the plans for that?
I ATTENDED Gaslight at the Civic Theatre last Wednesday night, thanks to winning tickets at the Herald exclusive subscriber giveaway. I enjoyed the show starring Kate Fitzpatrick who is my favourite Australian actor. She brought class to Gaslight with her comments in the show. Great acting by all. I would love to see Kate Fitzpatrick and Russell Crowe starring in a horror movie. They would make a good double. I watch all Russell Crowe's movies.
PETER Dutton is indeed going 'all in' on his nuclear fantasy ("Dutton's nuclear gamble may backfire", Herald, 20/6). Given significant barriers - from overturning nuclear bans, to cost, to community opposition - it seems we will be waiting a long time before any magical nuclear energy will appear from the genie's bottle, if at all. Instead, the Coalition's nuclear dream will likely serve to extend the life of polluting and ageing coal-fired power stations. Not ideal for communities in the Hunter, the climate, or our hip pockets that can't wait. What a waste of valuable time and resources these nuclear shenanigans are.
PETER Dutton's view on the Voice referendum was that it was dividing the country. Well, his policy on nuclear reactors will do exactly the same thing. Let's hope the end result will be the same.
EVERY nuclear reactor site inevitably becomes a de-facto radioactive waste dump. Nowhere else proves safe and secure enough to store the spent nuclear fuel. Don't burden our children with this environmental disaster.
OUR unelected, highest paid public servant from City of Newcastle has gone on leave until the end of August. One can only imagine the pressures of the position must be profound, but then again I guess this is why he earns the big bucks. Interesting.
