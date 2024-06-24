Company behind Newcastle baths upgrade makes splash at construction awards

Civil construction company Daracon Group has won a prestigious award for the delivery of the Newcastle Ocean Baths upgrade.
The company took out the hotly contested $10-million to $30-million project value category at the Civil Contractors Federation NSW Earth Awards.
The awards looked at projects across the state looking for the pinnacle of project delivery.
The judges looked for excellence in management across several categories, including construction, stakeholder engagement, safety and environmental.
They found the Newcastle baths upgrade was a "harmonious blend of modern construction techniques and heritage preservation, breathing new life into the historic baths".
"The comprehensive overhaul not only revitalised a beloved community landmark but also set a new standard for coastal construction practices," CCF NSW said.
"The meticulous attention to detail and commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of the site were key factors in Daracon's victory."
Daracon Group managing director Jon Mingay said the recognition for the project was extra special, as it coincided with the company's 40th anniversary.
"This project was about more than just construction; it was about preserving a piece of Newcastle's history while providing modern amenities for the community," Mr Mingay said.
"Winning this award for the Newcastle Ocean Baths project is a testament to our team's dedication to excellence and innovation."
Daracon's Alex Massey also took out the project manager over $2 million category last year's CCF People Awards, for his project management skills on the Newcastle baths project.
The company will now progress to the national finals of the awards, which will be held in Canberra in November.
The Young Business Mind Awards has launched this year's search for young innovators and entrepreneurs, following the news Woolworths is interested in picking up the idea of last year's winners.
The YBMA gives Hunter school students and people under 25 the opportunity to develop their entrepreneurial projects.
Young people are encouraged to enter a business idea, design a new product or showcase a creative project for a chance to win cash prizes, industry mentorship and participation in this year's Hunter Innovation Festival.
Last year, a group of six Year 8 students from Hunter School of the Performing Arts won the social enterprise category for their innovative accessible self-checkout design.
The exposure propelled their project forward and they are now collaborating with Woolworths who is piloting its own accessible self-checkout design.
The students will travel to Sydney to meet the design team behind it, with the trip being funded by the winnings from YBMA.
"Winning the YBMA was a transformative experience for our students," HSPA teacher and STEM project officer Ben Moore said.
"It not only validated their hard work, but the support and recognition also opened doors to incredible opportunities to collaborate with industry leaders."
There are multiple categories for secondary students and under-25s, which can be entered as individuals or in groups.
They include sustainability, social or business enterprise, creative industries or design and technology.
Primary school students can enter the awards by taking on a class project exploring the ideas around sustainability.
RAM Manufacturing chief executive and Hunter Innovation Festival summit member Ryan Muir said the goal was to "nurture the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs" by providing them with the resources and recognition they need to succeed.
Entries close September 3 and the awards are announced on September 24.
For more information or to enter, visit ybma.com.au.
Hunter Means Business is a weekly column proudly flying the flag for the region's economic sector, published every Tuesday. Got a tip? Email jamieson.murphy@newcastleherald.com.au
