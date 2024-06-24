Carrington Pump House ready to power on into the future

Carrington Pump House has stood as a monument to Newcastle's industrial ingenuity for almost 150 years.
Having survived almost half a century of neglect following its closure in the mid-1960s, the next chapter in the building's proud history now awaits.
Port of Newcastle has completed extensive restoration to the building's interior and exterior in recent years.
The work included roof restoration, window and door replacement and structural repairs.
The port is now seeking a commercial partner to co-invest in achieving the building's full potential.
"We are really open to any opportunity. We don't have an earmarked future vision for the site but it would be great to see some sort of food and beverage operation; anything that maintains the site's heritage significance," Port of Newcastle executive manager of business development Kate McArthur said.
"It's a beautiful site and we'd love to see any future tennant really emphasise that."
The Newcastle Herald understands the former Steel City Brewing company investigated establishing a micro brewery on the site.
Heritage architect Barney Collins, who worked on the building's restoration, pointed to several other local heritage buildings that had been successfully repurposed for commercial use.
They include Wine Selectors, located in a former railway workshop building in Honeysuckle, and Station Master's cottage in Newcastle's east end.
"The hardest thing with any heritage building is finding the right use for it. Once you have got that the ongoing protection and maintenance comes," he said.
"I've done a few of these projects over the years. Paymasters restaurant was in an absolutely ruinous state, but getting a good operator in there who has a good business can turn things around pretty quickly."
While the Pump House doesn't have parking, Mr Collins said there was ample off-street parking plus the opportunity to create some parking at the rear of the building.
"Earp has done a fantastic job with their Carrington Distillery. People come to it from far and wide and there is no carpark there," Mr Collins said.
The Victorian Italianate pump house was built in 1877 and is one of two such structures still standing in NSW.
It's hydraulic cranes originally loaded coal onto ships along the nearby waterfront stretch known as The Dyke.
The building was added to the state heritage register 2017.
The workers and craftsmen who worked on the building also built the Newcastle's Customs House.
