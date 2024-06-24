Ute allegedly hit skateboarder at Nesca Park: teen charged with reckless driving

A TEENAGER has been charged with reckless driving accused of being behind the wheel of a ute which hit a skateboarder in a Newcastle park.
About 9pm on Friday June 21, police were called to the Greenslope Street side of Nesca Park at Bar Beach, following reports a man had been hit by a ute.
At the scene, police were told that a man was skateboarding on the park grounds before he was hit by a vehicle which Newcastle Herald understands was doing burnouts on the grass at the time of the incident.
The vehicle left the scene before emergency services arrived. The skateboarder, a 54-year-old man, was treated by paramedics.
He was then taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
Police from the Hunter Crash Investigation Unit established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the incident.
Following a search of the local area, police located and seized a Nissan Navara.
About 11am on Saturday June 22, an 18-year-old man was arrested at Newcastle police station.
He was charged with drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, operate vehicle so driving wheel/s undergo loss of traction, and destroy or damage property.
He was granted strict conditional bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on Thursday July 11, 2024.
