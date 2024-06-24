Event funds make Hunter streets places to drive to, not through

THE STAGE is set for local streets to come to life thanks to a state government program designed to activate public spaces, boost vibrancy and visitor numbers.
Cities and suburbs across the Hunter will share in $8.7 million in funding through the Open Streets program, including Newcastle's New Annual Festival First Night and the Wallsend 150 Festival.
Minister for Roads, Arts, Music and the Night-Time Economy, Jobs and Tourism John Graham said too often main streets are something people drive through, not to.
"Our streets are a critical part of our public and social infrastructure," he said.
"Great streets make great towns and centres and reflect the local community and culture.
"The Open Streets program is about temporarily transforming our main streets into vibrant and welcoming public event spaces."
In an effort to combat the cost-of-living squeeze, all events under the the Open Streets program are free entry, bringing people together for budget-friendly, family fun.
As one of the 130 towns to benefit, Kurri Kurri will host its inaugural Kurri Curry Festival, a main street celebration of curry-making skills along with light, fire, music and art workshops.
Mr Graham said the colour and diversity of the 130 events celebrates the unique personality of each place.
"This is what our vibrancy agenda is all about, backing locals to create events and entertainment that works for their local community," he said.
Other events across the Hunter include Illuminate at Raymond Terrace, Shoal Bay Food Fire and Light and Lake Macquarie's Float Your Boat Festival.
Open Streets is part of the state government's $19.7 million Vibrant Streets package designed to inject vibrancy into local spaces.
Minister for Regional NSW and Western NSW Tara Moriarty said it's exciting to see more than 75 regional towns and cities will temporarily close their main streets for celebrations.
"The fun, diverse range of regional events, from the Dolly Parton Festival to the Kurri Curry Festival, is a testament to the sense of humour and imagination of regional communities across the state," she said.
"Local people and local businesses know what works best in their communities, and the NSW government is backing them to bring people onto the streets for all the fun and festivities.
"The cost-of-living crisis is hitting regional NSW too, so this is much welcome support of communities and also the families that can attend these events for free."
Applications for local councils opened earlier this year and the funding pool increased from $4.7 million to $8.7 million due to popularity.
Funding amounts ranged from $7000 to $150,000 and have been awarded to 51 regional councils and 22 metropolitan councils.
All 130 events will take place between now and January 2025.
