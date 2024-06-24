Man behind bars accused of Merewether break-in, stabbing neighbour

A MAN accused of stabbing another man after breaking into his neighbour's home in Merewether will remain behind bars after facing a magistrate today.
Jonah Soli made no application for bail in Newcastle Local Court on Monday, June 24, and magistrate Robert Stone formally refused his release.
Soli did not appear in court and was not required to enter pleas to charges of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated break-and-enter and attempting to escape police custody.
The 23-year-old was arrested shortly after emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing at Selwyn Street in Merewether just after 7am on Friday, June 21.
He spent the weekend in custody, and faced an out-of-sessions court hearing on Saturday, before his court date on Monday.
He was remanded in custody to face court again in August, and police will compile a brief of evidence in the case in the meantime.
The prosecution case is that Soli stabbed a 33-year-old man during a confrontation which allegedly broke out after Soli broke into a neighbouring property.
The 33-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for treatment for wounds to his leg and hand. He was in a stable condition at the time.
A crime scene was established and Newcastle police combed the scene. Officers searched the area and arrested Soli at a unit on Wilton Street, nearby the crime scene, a short time later.
