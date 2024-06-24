Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Author and satirist David Sedaris is coming to Newcastle

LR
By Lisa Rockman
Updated June 24 2024 - 4:32pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tickets to David Sedaris at Newcastle City Hal on February 8 are on sale this Thursday, June 27. Picture supplied
Tickets to David Sedaris at Newcastle City Hal on February 8 are on sale this Thursday, June 27. Picture supplied

Fans of David Sedaris are invited to spend an evening with the acclaimed author, humourist and master of satire in Newcastle on February 8.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.