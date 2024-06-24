Author and satirist David Sedaris is coming to Newcastle

Fans of David Sedaris are invited to spend an evening with the acclaimed author, humourist and master of satire in Newcastle on February 8.
Sedaris will present an evening of storytelling, observations and unpublished tales at Newcastle City Hall, as well as a Q&A session with the audience. He will also be signing copies of his books.
The savant of razor-sharp and sardonic wit is also the bestselling author of the books Happy-Go-Lucky, Calypso, Theft By Finding, Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls, Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Holidays on Ice, Naked and Barrel Fever.
There are more than 16 million copies of his books in print, and they have been translated into 32 languages.
Sedaris has been awarded the Terry Southern Prize for Humor, Jonathan Swift International Literature Prize for Satire and Humor, and the Time Humorist of the Year Award, and in 2019 he was elected as a member into the American Academy of Arts and Letters.
He is a regular contributor to The New Yorker, BBC Radio 4 and podcast, This American Life.
