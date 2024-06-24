Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Hunter among top 10 regions for rental increases

June 25 2024 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new analysis has placed the Hunter among the top 10 regions in Australia for rental increases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Parris reports exclusively that typical Hunter weekly asking rents have risen $183 since June 2020, the 10th highest increase in regional Australia, according to data released by Everybody's Home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.