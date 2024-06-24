Hunter among top 10 regions for rental increases

A new analysis has placed the Hunter among the top 10 regions in Australia for rental increases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Parris reports exclusively that typical Hunter weekly asking rents have risen $183 since June 2020, the 10th highest increase in regional Australia, according to data released by Everybody's Home.
Carrington Pump House has stood as a monument to Newcastle's industrial ingenuity for almost 150 years. Having survived almost half a century of neglect following its closure in the mid-1960s, the next chapter in the building's proud history now awaits. Matthew Kelly reports Port of Newcastle has finished an extensive restoration, and is now seeking a commercial partner to co-invest in achieving the building's full potential.
Novocastrians can take a sneak peek inside the expanded Newcastle Art Gallery as construction forges ahead on the project, Madeline Link reports. Artist's impressions and an animated fly-through of the gallery's new interior reveal a new entry, sleek and modern aesthetic, light-filled rooms and expansive exhibition spaces.
In sport, Adamstown coach Chris Moylan says his club will challenge a red card given to skipper Dino Fajkovic and denies the striker called the referee a cheat in their loss to Maitland. Craig Kerry reports that under Northern NSW Football's new zero tolerance policy this year, the minimum suspension for match official abuse is five games.
Stay warm and enjoy your Tuesday.
Matt Carr, deputy editor
