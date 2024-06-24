Sneak peek: take a look inside the new expanded Newcastle Art Gallery

NOVOCASTRIANS can take a sneak peek inside the expanded Newcastle Art Gallery as construction forges ahead on the project.
Artist's impressions and an animated fly-through of the art gallery's new interior reveal a new entry, sleek and modern aesthetic, light-filled rooms and expansive exhibition spaces.
City of Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said it is wonderful to get a glimpse of what the community can look forward to once the long-awaited expansion is complete.
"The Newcastle Art Gallery will deliver a significant cultural tourism opportunity for NSW, providing greater access to one of Australia's most significant public collections of art and a wider range of prominent local, national and international exhibitions," she said.
"By extending the building's footprint east along Darby Street and Queen Street, we're able to more than double the size of the gallery with new exhibition space, a suite of modern facilities and for the first time in the gallery's history, a permanent cafe that will complement and enhance the experience for visitors from near and far to this landmark cultural facility."
Cr Nelmes said after more than a decade of advocacy to make the expansion a reality, it's amazing to watch it taking shape.
The animated fly-through incorporates digital versions of artworks from the gallery's collection, including the renowned The sea sun of 5 bells work by Newcastle's own John Olsen, which will hang on the ceiling at the top of a soaring double-height void.
Construction is moving ahead after extensive site preparation and mine grouting works, with the ground floor slabs for the new gallery spaces and cafe now complete.
The ground floor and basement columns have progressed alongside the installation of the shear walls, which will provide structural support for the new building.
Suspended slab formwork and reinforcement works have started to take shape, showing the scale of the expanded gallery.
Newcastle Art Gallery Foundation chair Suzie Galwey said excitement was building with the presentation of a $4.5 million cheque to Deputy Lord Mayor Declan Clausen for the expansion.
"It is the largest payment by the foundation to date and brings our total contribution to 50 percent of our $13 million funding target, in line with the construction milestone," she said.
"This cheque represents many years of philanthropic giving, community passion, advocacy and fundraising for a world class gallery for Newcastle and the Hunter.
"It's wonderful to celebrate this milestone payment as we get our first look at what we can expect inside this flagship cultural asset."
Ms Galwey said thanked the foundation's members and donors for years of generosity and support.
"We believe these images will inspire additional excitement and community support as the foundation works towards its ambitious $13 million philanthropic goal," she said.
With an extra 1,600 square metres of exhibition space, the gallery will be able to exhibit its collection on the lower level and welcome touring exhibitions into the first floor galleries.
The structure around two new passenger lifts and a goods hoist are being formed up and poured on site.
Sparkles, the 33 metre tall hammerhead tower crane named by five-year-old Mabel Read has also been hard at work lifting hundreds of tonnes of reinforcing mesh and structural steel.
Cr Clausen said the project will enhance the gallery experience.
"The multi-purpose and educational program space will also expand and enhance the way our community interacts with and experiences all our art gallery has to offer," he said.
The state and federal governments have committed $5 million each to the work, Newcastle Art Gallery Foundation $12 million and the Margaret Olley Art Trust $500,000.
A further $1 million is currently being sought through the foundation's public fundraising campaign.
