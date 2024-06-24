Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police track down five teenagers after new homes trashed at Cameron Park

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 24 2024 - 5:00pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by NSW Police

FIVE teenagers have been identified by police as the vandals behind almost $100,000 worth of damage done to several new homes at Cameron Park last month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.