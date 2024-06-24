Police track down five teenagers after new homes trashed at Cameron Park

FIVE teenagers have been identified by police as the vandals behind almost $100,000 worth of damage done to several new homes at Cameron Park last month.
It comes after investigating police made a public appeal for information and released several photographs of the trashed houses on Butterworth Street at Cameron Park.
Police allege the teenagers, aged between 13 and 16, broke into four homes between May 4 and May 6 and caused about $50,000 worth of damage.
They claim the teenagers entered two homes on May 12 and caused about $45,000 worth of damage.
"The damage alleged to have been committed by these teenagers was significant and the families who were preparing to move into these new homes have had to wait for the repairs to be undertaken," a police spokesperson said on June 24.
Five teenagers - two aged 14, one aged 13, one 15 and another 16 - were identified by police and will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
In an earlier public appeal, police said holes had been kicked in walls throughout homes, a motorbike or scooter had been ridden inside and destroyed carpet, there was graffiti on finished walls and motor oil poured on flooring.
Tile glue and paint had been "spread all over finished floor, garage, and bedrooms", police said.
The trashed houses were discovered after several sites across Lake Macquarie fell victim to vandalism in the past couple of months.
Green Point Reserve, Whitebridge Cemetery, Bonnells Bay Community Centre, Lenaghan Oval at Belmont North, and Austin and Bernie Goodwin ovals at Morisset, have all been targeted.
