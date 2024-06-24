Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights coach Adam O'Brien set to show faith in another rookie

By Robert Dillon
Updated June 24 2024 - 6:13pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights coach Adam O'Brien. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights coach Adam O'Brien. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has waited patiently for the right time to blood English import Will Pryce in the NRL, and that moment appears set to arrive against Parramatta at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.