Knights coach Adam O'Brien set to show faith in another rookie

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has waited patiently for the right time to blood English import Will Pryce in the NRL, and that moment appears set to arrive against Parramatta at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
The prospect of Pryce making his NRL debut firmed after he did not feature in Newcastle's NSW Cup win against Sydney Roosters on the weekend, after belatedly being withdrawn from the team.
It is understood that the 21-year-old utility back from Huddersfield was stood down as a precaution because first-grade five-eighth Jack Cogger was nursing an ankle complaint.
Regardless of whether Cogger has recovered over bye week and is fit to take on the Eels, it is expected Pryce will be somewhere in Newcastle's 17-man squad.
Having played 45 games in Super League before arriving at Newcastle, Pryce has been biding his time in reserve grade, adjusting to his new surrounds.
He has made 13 NSW Cup appearances, scoring five tries and kicking 40 goals. He also scored a try against Cronulla in the NRL pre-season competition.
Knights legend Andrew Johns declared after Newcastle's loss to Canterbury last month that Pryce should be rushed into the team, to provide a point of difference as a running five-eighth.
O'Brien, however, wanted Pryce to serve a more thorough apprenticeship, and instead showed faith in Cogger, a 2023 grand final winner, and the equally experienced Jackson Hastings as his halves.
But it would appear that Pryce's past couple of NSW Cup performances have now convinced the coach that he is ready for a shot at the NRL.
He will become Newcastle's fourth top-grade debutant this season, after fellow Englishman Kai Pearce-Paul and young fullbacks David Armstrong and Fletcher Sharpe.
Pearce-Paul said on Monday the players were still waiting to learn the line-up to face Parramatta but backed Pryce to handle himself if selected.
"Prycey's been going real well in Cup at the moment," Pearce-Paul said.
"He's been leading that team and showing great leadership. I'm sure his time will come. I couldn't tell you when. He's a talented player, and he brings a lot of that Cup team.
"If he was to make his debut, to play whenever it is, I think he'll make a good impact on the side."
Pearce-Paul was confident he would be fit to play against the Eels after missing the round-15 loss to Penrith with a case of "turf toe".
"I wasn't quite right, so the coach decided to rest me," he said. "Luckily enough, we had the bye as well, which came at a good time because I was able to get that extra week off as well.
"But the foot's going well. I trained today, and I guess we'll see what happens."
