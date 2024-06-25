Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Playing in an Indigenous jersey is something that I always wanted to do'

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
June 25 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gema Simon will captain the Indigenous team for the NNSWF Women's State Cup. Pictures by Simone De Peak
Gema Simon will captain the Indigenous team for the NNSWF Women's State Cup. Pictures by Simone De Peak

Gema Simon has 11 caps for the Matildas, 151 appearances in the A-League and played professionally in the United States, Norway, Korea Republic and Iceland.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.