Gema Simon has 11 caps for the Matildas, 151 appearances in the A-League and played professionally in the United States, Norway, Korea Republic and Iceland.
Now, the 33-year-old will reach another career milestone when she captains the Indigenous side at this year's Northern NSW Football Women's State Cup.
It will be a proud moment for the Gumbaynggirr woman.
"Playing in an Indigenous jersey is something that I always wanted to do in my career, so I'm really excited to tick it off the list and represent my culture and my family," Simon said.
"I've always wanted to help the next generation come through, whatever age I was at and hopefully I can do that with the girls at State Cup."
Simon has signed for Charlestown Azzurri in NPLW but has been recovering from a quadriceps injury.
She returned to training last week and is likely to get some match minutes before the State Cup, which will be contested by 21 clubs from July 12 to 14 at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
Simon will wear a pair of boots designed by Brisbane artist Nathaniel Chapman throughout the tournament.
"I have played in a couple of Indigenous boots over the past couple of years and I kept a few for a special occasion and now is a great time to bring them out and I'm looking forward to playing in them," Simon said.
The Indigenous team will also include Jets forward Milan Hammond, Broadmeadow's Kiarra Lewis and Newcastle Olympic's Brooke Summers.
The State Cup draw was conducted on Tuesday with the Indigenous team's group including Azzurri and New Lambton plus community clubs Kempsey Saints and Tenambit Sharks.
The Indigenous team will be coached by Mick Hugo, who is a Kamilaroi man living on Awabakal Land and plans and executes First Nations football programs for NNSWF.
Maitland, who have already claimed the NNSWF Charity Shield and League Cup this year, are the defending State Cup champions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.