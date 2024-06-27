Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

What's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter Region

June 27 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Snowtime in the Garden has returned to Hunter Valley Gardens. Picture supplied
Snowtime in the Garden has returned to Hunter Valley Gardens. Picture supplied

SATURDAY

Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.