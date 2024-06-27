What's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter Region

Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Merewether Winter Markets 9am to 2pm, Dixon Park, Merewether.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale (also on Sunday).
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin (also on Sunday).
Dobell Dyed and Stitched - Textile Landscape Workshop 10am to 4pm, Toronto Community Centenary Hub.
Friends of Hey Tilly Pop-Up Market 11am to 3pm, 106 Darby Street, Cooks Hill.
Interacting with Light Workshop 11am, Newcastle Library. Lumen printing with artist Izabela Pluta.
The Passport Play presented by Hunter Drama 11am, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Whale Tales 10am, 11am, noon and 1pm, Ronnie Watts Lookout, Newcastle.
Rescue Pups and Local Pints Adoption Day Noon to 3pm, Adamstown Bowling Club. With Dog Rescue Newcastle.
Questacon's Fascinating Science Wallsend Library.
Snowtime in the Garden Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin (also on Sunday).
Fire & Rescue NSW Race Day 10.30am, Newcastle Racecourse. Supporting John Hunter Children's Hospital Burns Unit.
Minmi "Green Corridor" Rally 3pm, Minmi Progress Hall.
Burning of the Barrel 3pm, Glandore Wines.
Night Kayak Tour 5pm, Naru Beach.
Newcastle Roller Derby League Double Header 5pm, Scrimming Jets vs Frog Stompers. 7pm, Bogey Rollers vs Harbour Hellcats. Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
NRL Round 17 Newcastle Knights vs Parramatta Eels Gates open 1pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow. 1.15pm, Jersey Flegg Knights vs Parramatta Eels. 3pm, NSW Cup Knights v Parramatta Eels. 5.30pm, NRL kick-off.
Newcastle Comedy Gala 7pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. Mel Buttle, Luke Mcgregor, Brett Blake, Cameron James, Jenny Tian, Michelle Brasier, Nick Capper, Luke Heggie, Kirsty Webeck, Nazeem Hussain, Daniel Muggleton.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Hunter Valley Winter Market Day 10am to 2pm, Bimbadgen, Pokolbin.
Handmade & Handpicked Markets 9am to 1pm, 4 Paterson Street, Hinton.
MG Car Club Hunter Region Annual Euro Motorfest 2024 8.30am to 4pm, Newcastle Foreshore Park.
Jewells Markets 1pm to 5pm, cnr Dalrymple and Ntaba roads, Jewells.
A Dog Day Out 11am to 2pm, Museum of Art and Culture yapang, 1A First Street Booragul. A dog-friendly art event that celebrates their role in contemporary art, life and culture.
Blues, BBQ & Beer Fest 2.30pm, Holmesville Hotel.
Ice Hockey Newcastle Northstars vs Brisbane Lightning 3pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
Sawyers Unleashed: Soiree 5pm, 5 Sawyers. Resident aerialist Loren La Roux.
Lake Macquarie Winds Concert Band: Spirit of Dobell Saturday, 2pm, Rathmines Theatre.
Peking Duk (DJ set) Saturday, 7.30pm, King Street.
Fist, Citizen Fire, So I Says to Mabel, Revenant, Imaginary Things Saturday, 7pm, Croatian Wickham Sports Club.
Chelsea Reed with Mia Petra and Demi Mitchell Saturday, 8pm, The Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
The Radiators Saturday, 9pm, Huntlee Tavern.
Brass Band Newcastle: A Tribute to the Newcastle Steelworks Band Sunday, 2pm, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music.
Chamber Music in the Hunter: Dreams and Variations Sunday, 2.30pm, Christ Church Cathedral, Newcastle.
The Leadbellies Sunday, 2pm, Croatian Wickham Sports Club.
Rhythm & Blues Sundays Underground ft Daz Aberhart & Friends Sunday, 4pm, The Grand Hotel, Newcastle.
Thunder Fox Sunday, 7pm, The Hamilton Station Hotel.
Newcastle Museum Reception This Way, by Tim Ross.
Mission to Seafarers Newcastle Maritime Art Prize and Exhibition 96 Hannell Street, Wickham.
Back to Back Galleries Finely Formed.
Charlestown Library Inspirational Stitching Exhibition, by the Hunter Valley Tapestry Group.
Watt Space Gallery Useful Objects.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) You need not fear the monsters of the sea, by Elham Eshraghian-Haakansson.
Fireshed Gallery Wollombi Fibre Artists Plus Wood.
The Creator Incubator Cash. Carry. Claim.
Straitjacket Tree Changer, by Hugh Ramage. Prima Stories, by Jill Orr. Seascapes, by Hide Kobayashi.
Lovett Gallery Railway Portraits, by Robert and Bruce Wheatley.
Local History Lounge Creation Station.
Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) Songspirals.
The Lock-Up Saturday, Arts in the Yard, 10am to noon.
Museum of Art and Culture MAC yapang Young Dobell. Snakes and Ladders, by Bernard Ollis. The Artist and His Dogs.
SEEN@Swansea Newcastle & Lake Macquarie Art Society Exhibition. Art Play, Saturday at 10am and 11am.
Lighthouse Arts What\How\Why.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Old Stories, New Magic. Hold, by Brittany Ferns and Megan McGee. Memory Collective (Part One). Small Museum, by Simone Rosenbauer. Pregnant Woman, by Ron Mueck. Lineage: A Visual Continuum.
