Newcastle Herald
sport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Rosebud skipper hit with six-game suspension for ref abuse

By Craig Kerry
June 25 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dino Fajkovic
Dino Fajkovic

Adamstown skipper and top scorer Dino Fajkovic was handed a six-match suspension on Tuesday for match official abuse.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.