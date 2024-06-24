'We're serious': growth plan signals city will fight for investment

A BLUEPRINT to exponentially grow the north-western suburbs of Lake Macquarie over the next 20 years is hoped to show state and federal governments that the city means business.
The North West Lake Macquarie Catalyst Area Place Strategy aims to grow eight diverse precincts to support more than 13,000 new residents, 5466 new homes and 3045 extra jobs by 2041.
At Monday night's meeting, Lake Macquarie councillors voted to put the plan out to the public.
Liberal Cr Jack Antcliff said he would go as far as to say the strategy "isn't bold enough".
"I think we do need to be bigger and braver," he said.
"This is a very key strategic location, there's no denying that.
"I think this is our opportunity with a very strong document to send a very clear message to the market that we want investment in the city, so certainly I encourage the community to share their thoughts."
The plan outlines growth across Teralba, Speers Point, Boolaroo, Cockle Creek, Argenton, Glendale and Cardiff.
It aims to create 3000 new jobs, estimated to create an extra $6.3 billion of annual economic output for the region.
The area outlined in the plan could become home to more than 30,000 residents and 12,700 houses by 2041.
Mayor Kay Fraser said the strategy sends a clear signal to the market and state government.
"We know we are one of the fastest growing cities in Australia, [of] people moving from capital to regional, we are number five in Australia," she said.
"So people are coming here, we need a plan and vision for what we want our city to look like."
Cr Fraser said recent state government investments, including upgrades to Cockle Creek train station and proposed road improvements at Speers Point, demonstrate it can see the city's potential.
"I think the state and federal governments are taking notice of Lake Macquarie," she said.
"They know that we're a city on the move and that we're serious about getting the necessary infrastructure we deserve to deliver this vision for us over the next 20 years."
The plan is hoped to help state agencies to prioritise, plan, fund and deliver infrastructure when and where it is needed.
Under the proposal, Cockle Creek's population could increase ten-fold, from 270 people and just more than 100 homes to 2550 residents and 890 homes.
Cardiff would become a "leading destination" for advanced manufacturing, technology and co-working spaces in the region.
Labor Cr David Belcher said feedback will help shape the city's future.
"These types of plans work best when we have good community feedback from them, these are going out for exhibition and I encourage all people affected or impacted by this draft strategy to read it and indicate their thoughts on this," he said.
To make a submission, visit the council's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.