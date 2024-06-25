Police bring in excavator to reach suspended climate protestor over the Hunter River

A CLIMATE activist has been arrested after he climbed Kooragang rail bridge, suspending himself over the Hunter river in an effort to block train movements into the Port of Newcastle.
The incident looked more like a rescue mission than an arrest, as police teams brought in an excavator and an officer in a harness used a series of cables to reach the protestor and cut him down.
Police sent several units to the scene after reports of the Blockade Australia protest on the rail tracks came in at 7am on Tuesday June 25. The Newcastle Herald can report there were more than 30 people, including specialist rescue officers, and two police vans sent to the scene.
Just after 9am police moved the excavator onto the bridge. As police prepared to be lowered out to the man dangling over the river, he dropped his lunchbox of food supplies into the water.
Police then reached the man, attaching him to one officer while cutting his suspension line. Attempts were made to return the protestor to the bridge, but in the end police lowered him down onto a boat. He was arrested and taken to a waiting police wagon.
The 67-year-old man is expected to be charged later today.
Two other men, aged 20 and 27, were also arrested at the scene. They were taken to Newcastle police station where "they are assisting police with their inquiries".
According to a media release from Blockade Australia, the activist was Ian Fox from Adelaide.
The 67-year-old man held a banner which read "Survival depends on non-compliance. Act your politics".
Blockade Australia protesters aim to disrupt activities to force change on Australia's climate policies and have targeted the Port of Newcastle several times. The group first appeared on the scene in 2021 by blocking coal trains and halting operations in Newcastle.
"The Australian system is failing spectacularly at providing for people's needs and guaranteeing a safe future," a spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The elites at the helm will not change course without confrontation. Direct action like this at key trading infrastructure is how we make a different future possible."
