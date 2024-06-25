Newcastle Herald
Valentine start hunt for new coach after Maitland sign Adam Hughes

By Craig Kerry
Updated June 25 2024 - 12:28pm, first published 12:00pm
Adam Hughes playing for Valentine.
Valentine have begun the search for a head coach and technical director after Adam Hughes informed the club he was leaving at the end of the NPL men's season.

